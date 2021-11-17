TORONTO — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored a pair of goals, including the shootout winner, to propel the Laval Rocket to a 6-5 AHL comeback victory over the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday.

Gabriel Bourque, Louie Belpedio, Lukas Vejdemo and Cole Caufield also scored for the Rocket, who trailed 5-1 before scoring four unanswered goals to send the game into overtime.

Brett Seney scored twice for the Marlies, while Josh Ho-Sang, Joey Anderson and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev also scored in front of 2,769 fans at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

"We just took our foot off the gas," Anderson said. "I think we came out there and played two periods exactly how we wanted to. We had the game in our hands and it was just blah. The third period was just kind of empty from us . . . The breakdowns we had obviously led to pucks in our net. It’s just not acceptable to come out after a period like that."

Laval (7-6-1-0) split goaltending duties between Kevin Poulin and Michael McNiven. Poulin saved all 14 shots he faced, while McNiven turned aside 17 shots.

Michael Hutchinson made 24 saves for the Marlies (7-4-0-1), while Erik Kallgren stopped 13 shots. Laval outshot the Marlies 43-36.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.