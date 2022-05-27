1h ago
Nadal advances with straight-sets win
No. 5 Rafael Nadal moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros by beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The 13-time champion said it was the best of his three wins this week, at least up until Van de Zandschulp crept back into the third set.
The 13-time champion said it was the best of his three wins this week, at least up until Van de Zandschulp crept back into the third set. Nadal in his on-court interview said he was disappointed to miss a break point that would have put him up 5-0.
Nadal's 301st win at Grand Slams means he will face ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for a spot in the quarterfinals.
The Canadian advanced by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5.