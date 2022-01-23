27m ago
Nadal beats Mannarino, punches ticket to quarterfinals
Rafael Nadal is into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the 14th time after beating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets following a long opening tiebreaker.
The Canadian Press
Nadal needed seven set points before finishing off the 28-minute, 40-second tiebreaker on the way to his 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 fourth-round victory.
It extended his streak to 21 straight wins against fellow left-handers.
Nadal moved to equal-second with John Newcombe on the all-time list for most quarterfinals in Australia. Roger Federer tops that list with 15. It’s also his 45th time into the last eight at a Grand Slam tournament, which is third on the all-time list behind Federer (58) and Novak Djokovic (51).
Nadal is now potentially three victories away from a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.