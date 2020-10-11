9m ago
Nadal defeats Djokovic to win 13th French Open title
Death, taxes and Rafael Nadal on clay. Nadal took down Novak Djokovic without barely breaking a sweat Sunday 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to claim his 13th French Open men's singles title.
TSN.ca Staff
The King of Clay now ties Roger Federer with 20 career Grand Slams.
