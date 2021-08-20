Rafael Nadal is done for the 2021 season.

The 35-year-old Nadal said the pain from a chronic foot problem he has been battling most of his career is too much.

“During the last year I was not able to practice and prepare the way I need to be competitive at the standards I want to be,” Nadal said in a video released on Instagram. “The injury is nothing new. It is the same injury I am having since 2005. In that moment the doctors were very negative about my future career, but honestly I was able to have a career I was unable to ever dream about, so I am confident I will recover again.”

The loss of the Nadal will mean this year's US Open will be without two legends on the men's side of the draw as Roger Federer will also miss the rest of the season due to a third surgery on his right knee.

Nadal currently sits as the No. 4 player on the ATP Tour.