26m ago
Nadal withdraws from National Bank Open
Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, he announced on Tuesday. "I am very sorry that I will not be able to play this year. My foot is not ready for it.” Nadal said, “I feel bad, but I was here. I tried hard and you know how much I love this event.”
TSN.ca Staff
Rafael Nadal will not be competing in Toronto this week and has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, he announced on Tuesday.
"I have had this issue for a couple of months... for me the most important thing is to enjoy playing tennis. Today, with this pain, I am not able to enjoy it," said the 35-year-old Spaniard.
Nadal, ranked No. 4 in the world, was set to take on South African Lloyd Harris in the first round and will be replaced by Feliciano Lopez.
