Rafael Nadal will not be competing in Toronto this week and has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, he announced on Tuesday.

"I am very sorry that I will not be able to play this year. My foot is not ready for it.” Nadal said. “I feel bad, but I was here. I tried hard and you know how much I love this event.”

"I have had this issue for a couple of months... for me the most important thing is to enjoy playing tennis. Today, with this pain, I am not able to enjoy it," said the 35-year-old Spaniard.

Nadal, ranked No. 4 in the world, was set to take on South African Lloyd Harris in the first round and will be replaced by Feliciano Lopez.