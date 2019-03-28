LAVAL, Que. — John Ramage scored twice, including the eventual winner, as Binghamton Devils downed the Laval Rocket 5-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Blake Pietila, Nick Lappin and Brandon Gignac rounded out the attack for Binghamton (25-37-6).

Cam Johnson made 21 saves for the win.

Daniel Audette had a power-play goal for Laval (28-28-12), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Connor LaCouvee stopped 21 shots for the Rocket.

The Devils were 1 for 7 on the power play and Laval was 1 for 6 with the man advantage.