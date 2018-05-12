TORONTO — Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer and David Price snapped a three-start losing skid as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday.

Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs and Rafael Devers plated another for the Red Sox (27-12), who climbed back into a tie for first place with the Yankees in the AL East. Craig Kimbrel earned his 11th save.

Price (3-4), in his first start since being diagnosed with a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome earlier this week, allowed two runs and five hits, walked two and struck out six over 5 2/3 innings.

The former Blue Jay, who helped Toronto reach the American League Championship Series in 2015, had his last start pushed back and was coming off one of his worst outings of his career, allowing a season-high nine runs against Texas on May 3.

Justin Smoak hit a solo homer and Anthony Alford picked up his first career RBI for the Blue Jays (21-19), who have dropped seven of their last 11 games.

Marco Estrada (2-3) allowed four runs and seven hits, including one homer, over six innings. The right-hander walked a batter and struck out five.

The home run from Ramirez, giving Boston a 3-0 lead in the third, was the 10th allowed by Estrada in eight starts. Cleveland's Josh Tomlin leads the American League with 13.

The Red Sox scored their first run on back-to-back doubles from Mookie Betts and Benintendi in the third inning and Ramirez followed with his two-run shot.

Estrada walked the next batter, then retired nine straight before giving up a one-out double to Xander Bogaerts in the sixth. Bogaerts scored on Devers's RBI single for a 4-1 edge.

Alford had trimmed Boston's lead to 3-1 with a run-scoring single in the fourth. The 23-year-old outfielder started the season in triple-A Buffalo and was recalled by Toronto on May 5.

Smoak led off the sixth with a solo shot off Price to make it 4-2.

Benintendi hit his second RBI single off reliever Ryan Tepera in the ninth.

Infielder Gio Urshela singled in the third inning in his first at-bat as a Blue Jay. He was acquired from Cleveland in a trade last week and started at shortstop.

Catcher Luke Maile, the walk-off hero in a 12-inning win over the Red Sox Friday night, had four strikeouts Saturday.

There was a brief delay in the sixth inning when a fan, clad in a Blue Jays jersey, ran onto the field and slid into second base. He was escorted off the turf by security guards and police.

NOTES: Attendance was 37,588. ... Right-hander Joe Biagini is expected to pitch for Toronto in the last game of the three-game series Sunday. He takes the place of injured starter Marcus Stroman, who went on the disabled list Friday with right shoulder fatigue.