The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs continue to hold the top two spots in the TSN.ca NFL Power Rankings, ahead of the high-octane offenses of the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.

Teams moving up this week include the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a couple of teams heading the wrong way on this week’s rankings.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1 RECORD: 4-0

This is a scary team right now. Unbeaten, and scoring an average of 35 points per game, with a jackhammer running back and three wideouts capable of going for 100 yards any week because they have a quarterback who is growing into stardom.

Key Injuries: OLB Mark Barron (ankle), QB Aqib Talib (ankle).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2 RECORD: 4-0

It got a little close for comfort at Denver on Monday night, but Pat Mahomes continued his magic show and threw for another 300 yards, including one left-handed toss for a first down, and RB Kareem Hunt went off for his first 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Key Injuries: FS Eric Berry (heel).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 13 RECORD: 3-1

The Saints are getting RB Mark Ingram back from suspension, but they need to ensure that Alvin Kamara continues to get his touches – he’s averaging 152.8 yards from scrimmage per game through the first four weeks.

Key Injuries: None.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 7 RECORD: 3-1

Going into Pittsburgh and hanging a 26-14 loss on their arch-rival Steelers was an impressive display by the Ravens.

Key Injuries: TE Hayden Hurst (foot), CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles).

CHICAGO BEARS

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 12 RECORD: 3-1

Speaking of impressive, Mitch Trubisky passing for 354 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-10 win over the Bucs would qualify. Are the Bears good already?

Key Injuries: None.

WASHINGTON

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 12 RECORD: 2-1

An early bye leads to a tough matchup at New Orleans this week. Call it an Adrian Peterson revenge game.

Key Injuries: RB Derrius Guice (knee), LT Trent Williams (knee).

CAROLINA PANTHERS

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 14 RECORD: 2-1

The schedule is a little more favourable for the Panthers, who are also coming out of a bye week, but get a home date against the Giants.

Key Injuries: LT Matt Kalil (knee), TE Greg Olsen (knee), SS Da’Norris Searcy (concussion).

CINCINNATI BENGALS

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 13 RECORD: 3-1

A last-minute touchdown by A.J. Green allowed the Bengals to escape Atlanta with a one-point win and while they lost TE Tyler Eifert to another injury, it does look like starting RB Joe Mixon is back in the lineup in Week Five.

Key Injuries: C Billy Price (foot), TE Tyler Eifert (ankle).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 15 RECORD: 3-1

The Jaguars were way too much for the Jets, which isn’t surprising defensively, but the Jags are finding ways for QB Blake Bortles to get the ball down field. Dede Westbrook was the beneficiary in Week Four, with nine catches on 13 targets for 130 yards.

Key Injuries: WR Marqise Lee (knee), LT Cam Robinson (knee), CB D.J. Hayden (toe), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring).

TENNESSEE TITANS

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 17 RECORD: 3-1

For the third straight week, the Titans won by a field goal, this time in overtime against the Eagles. Narrow wins, sure, but better to end up on the right side and QB Marcus Mariota got loose against Philadelphia, passing for 344 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

Key Injuries: S Jonathan Cyprien (knee), S Kenny Vaccaro (elbow).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 8 RECORD: 2-2

Came up short at Tennessee, but QB Carson Wentz was better in his second game, his receiving corps bolstered by the return WR Alshon Jeffery.

Key Injuries: WR Mike Wallace (leg).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 9 RECORD: 1-2-1

Disappointment continues to reign in Steeltown, and even news that Le’Veon Bell will return in Week Seven – the team’s bye week – hasn’t eased the team’s early concerns. If they lose to Atlanta and Cincinnati the next two weeks, the season could be getting away from them by the time Bell suits up.

Key Injuries: RB Le’Veon Bell (unsigned).

L.A. CHARGERS

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 18 RECORD: 2-2

The Chargers barely held off the 49ers and still have a long list of walking wounded, so they appear to have the makings of a decent team, but circumstances aren’t ideal at the moment.

Key Injuries: TE Hunter Henry (knee), S Jaylen Watkins (knee), CB Jason Verrett (Achilles), DE Joey Bosa (foot), DE Corey Liuget (suspension), RT Joe Barksdale (knee), S Kyzir White (knee).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 11 RECORD: 1-2-1

It hasn’t been an easy start to the season and the Vikings fell behind early at the Rams before making a spirited charge to get back into the game. Losing by seven on the road to the Rams isn’t bad if we’re looking for moral victories in place of actual wins.

Key Injuries: DE Everson Griffen (personal).

MIAMI DOLPHINS

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 10 RECORD: 3-1

Previously unbeaten, the Dolphins got spanked 38-7 at New England. With a pair of 3-1 teams – Cincinnati and Chicago – up the next two weeks, the Dolphins could find their way to .500 rather quickly.

Key Injuries: DE William Hayes (knee), CB Bobby McCain (knee).

GREEN BAY PACKERS

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 16 RECORD: 2-1-1

A 22-0 win over Buffalo looked easy, but the bigger picture concern for the Packers is the wide receiver position, where Geronimo Allison, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb are all battling injuries.

Key Injuries: CB Kevin King (groin), CB Davon House (shoulder), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle), LT Bryan Bulaga (back), WR Geronimo Allison (concussion).

DENVER BRONCOS

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 14 RECORD: 2-2

The Broncos put forth a solid effort against the Chiefs on Monday night, at least they did until they coughed up a 10-point fourth-quarter lead.

Key Injuries: T Jared Veldheer (concussion).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 23 RECORD: 2-2

A blowout win over Miami was much more Patriot-like and New England does get WR Julian Edelman back from suspension for the Thursday nighter against Indianapolis.

Key Injuries: DE Trey Flowers (concussion), RB Rex Burkhead (neck).

DALLAS COWBOYS

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 26 RECORD: 2-2

When the passing game is suspect, put the game in the hands of RB Ezekiel Elliott, who went for 240 yards from scrimmage against Detroit.

Key Injuries: C Travis Frederick (neurological), OLB Sean Lee (hamstring).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 5 RECORD: 2-2

Getting pasted at Chicago brings about a change at quarterback, with Jameis Winston returning to the starting job, which is fine, but Fitzmagic was a big part of the reason for Tampa Bay’s lofty early ranking.

Key Injuries: S Chris Conte (knee), TE O.J. Howard (knee).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 22 RECORD: 2-2

A narrow win at Arizona wasn’t all that inspiring and they lost playmaking safety Earl Thomas to a broken leg. That’s probably a net loss overall.

Key Injuries: WR Doug Baldwin (knee), OLB K.J. Wright (knee), FS Earl Thomas (leg), TE Will Dissly (knee).

ATLANTA FALCONS

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 20 RECORD: 1-3

The Falcons have scored 73 points in the past two games, and both have ended up as losses. They are likely better than the record shows, but a visit to a desperate Pittsburgh team this week isn’t the easiest way to get out of this.

Key Injuries: LG Andy Levitre (triceps), SS Keanu Neal (knee), LB Deion Jones (foot), FS Ricardo Allen (Achilles), DT Grady Jarrett (ankle).

DETROIT LIONS

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 21 RECORD: 1-3

A two-point loss at Dallas isn’t ideal, but not disastrous either. However, it makes this week’s home game against Green Bay a much more desperate affair. Falling to 1-4 would be crushing to the Lions’ hopes this season.

Key Injuries: G T.J. Lang (concussion).

HOUSTON TEXANS

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 28 RECORD: 1-3

Finally put a win on the board, but needed overtime to do it, at Indy. Another team that may be better than their early record shows.

Key Injuries: CB Aaron Colvin (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 19 RECORD: 1-2-1

Got robbed in a 45-42 overtime loss at Oakland, but the game was still another step in the development of rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has the potential to raise the bar for what the Browns might expect to do this season.

Key Injuries: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle), OLB Christian Kirksey (shoulder).

OAKLAND RAIDERS

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 29 RECORD: 1-3

Well, Jon Gruden finally has a win in his return to the NFL sidelines, but needing some favourable officiating in an overtime win at home against the Browns doesn’t inspire that much confidence.

Key Injuries: T Donald Penn (leg).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 25 RECORD: 1-3

The overtime loss to Houston wasn’t bad, but the growing list of injured players is likely to pose problems this week against New England.

Key Injuries: TE Jack Doyle (hip), RT Joe Haeg (ankle), DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf), RB Marlon Mack (hamstring), WR T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring).

NEW YORK JETS

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 24 RECORD: 1-3

The Sam Darnold hype train has slowed down in the past couple of weeks, as the Jets have scored a total of 29 points in losses at Cleveland and Jacksonville.

Key Injuries: FS Marcus Maye (foot).

NEW YORK GIANTS

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 27 RECORD: 1-3

Rookie RB Saquon Barkley is averaging 113.3 yards from scrimmage per game, and it’s not making that much difference for the G-Men.

Key Injuries: C Jon Halapio (leg), TE Evan Engram (knee), OLB Olivier Vernon (ankle).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 31 RECORD: 1-3

Credit where it’s due: QB C.J. Beathard gave the Niners a legitimate shot to win on the road against the Chargers in his first start of the season.

Key Injuries: RB Jerick McKinnon (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf), S Adrian Colbert (knee).

BUFFALO BILLS

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 30 RECORD: 1-3

Expectations are low for the Bills, but getting shut out at Green Bay has to qualify as disappointing, even for a bad team.

Key Injuries: None.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

THIS WEEK: 32 LAST WEEK: 31 RECORD: 0-4

Although they sit last in the rankings, there is a hint of upside with the Cardinals, who have lost to Chicago and Seattle by a total of five points over the past couple of weeks.

Key Injuries: RT Andre Smith (elbow).