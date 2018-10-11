The Rams and Chiefs remain the class of the league in the TSN.ca NFL Power Rankings, but the New Orleans Saints are making noise too.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, L.A. Chargers, and New England Patriots are among the teams climbing this week, while Washington, the Tennessee Titans, and Philadelphia Eagles are sliding in this week’s rankings.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1 RECORD: 5-0

They were on the ropes at Seattle, and lost receivers Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks to concussions, and the Rams still found a way to win.

Key Injuries: CB Aqib Talib (ankle).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2 RECORD: 5-0

No touchdown passes and two interceptions for Patrick Mahomes, but so what? The Chiefs took a comfortable 30-14 decision against Jacksonville.

Key Injuries: FS Eric Berry (heel).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3 RECORD: 4-1

Drew Brees became the league’s all-time passing yardage leader, and he has the horses around him to keep putting up scary offensive numbers. Like the Chiefs, the question is whether they can defend well enough to be a serious contender.

Key Injuries: None.

CHICAGO BEARS

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 5 RECORD: 3-1

Nice job on the bye week gets the Bears to move up another spot. Or maybe they benefit from Baltimore losing ground this week.

Key Injuries: None.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 8 RECORD: 4-1

It was looking bleak against Miami, until the Bengals dropped 24 points on the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. They have talent here, but is Andy Dalton good enough to keep them at this level?

Key Injuries: C Billy Price (foot), TE Tyler Eifert (ankle).

CAROLINA PANTHERS

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 7 RECORD: 3-1

Much too close for comfort against the Giants, but it ended up in the ‘W’ column and they should be getting TE Greg Olsen, a favourite target for QB Cam Newton, back from injury.

Key Injuries: LT Matt Kalil (knee), SS Da’Norris Searcy (concussion).

BALTIMORE RAVENS

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 4 RECORD: 3-2

Held to nine points at Cleveland, the Ravens stumbled pretty badly. QB Joe Flacco threw for 298 yards, but it was on 56 attempts.

Key Injuries: TE Hayden Hurst (foot), CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 12 RECORD: 2-2-1

When it looks like things aren’t going quite as planned, the Steelers then drop a 41-17 win on Atlanta to remind everyone that they can still do some serious damage.

Key Injuries: RB Le’Veon Bell (unsigned).

L.A. CHARGERS

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 13 RECORD: 3-2

It was relatively easy pickings for the Chargers against Oakland, with Philip Rivers completing 22 of 27 pass for 339 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

Key Injuries: TE Hunter Henry (knee), S Jaylen Watkins (knee), CB Jason Verrett (Achilles), DE Joey Bosa (foot), DE Corey Liuget (suspension), RT Joe Barksdale (knee), S Kyzir White (knee).

WASHINGTON

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 6 RECORD: 2-2

Washington got destroyed in the Monday nighter at New Orleans, and lost RB Adrian Peterson to a dislocated shoulder early in the contest.

Key Injuries: RB Derrius Guice (knee), LT Trent Williams (knee).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 9 RECORD: 3-2

Blake Bortles may have thrown for 430 yards at Kansas City but, in classic Bortles fashion, a lot of those yards came after the game was long since decided.

Key Injuries: WR Marqise Lee (knee), LT Cam Robinson (knee), CB D.J. Hayden (toe), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 18 RECORD: 3-2

Julian Edelman returned, and Josh Gordon scored a touchdown against Indianapolis, so maybe the Patriots have some reason to be optimistic about their passing game.

Key Injuries: RB Rex Burkhead (neck).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 14 RECORD: 2-2-1

Nearly coughed up a fourth-quarter lead at Philadelphia, but emerging victorious on the road against a quality opponent is still a solid result.

Key Injuries: DE Everson Griffen (personal).

GREEN BAY PACKERS

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 16 RECORD: 2-2-1

Kicker Mason Crosby had a brutal game, going 1-for-5 on field goal attempts and missing an extra point, and that left the Packers as losers in Detroit.

Key Injuries: CB Kevin King (groin), CB Davon House (shoulder), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle), LT Bryan Bulaga (back).

TENNESSEE TITANS

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 10 RECORD: 3-2

Stumbling their way to 12 points in Buffalo, failing to score a touchdown, was a disappointing performance for a Titans team that looked like they were on the upswing.

Key Injuries: S Jonathan Cyprien (knee), S Kenny Vaccaro (elbow).

MIAMI DOLPHINS

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 15 RECORD: 3-2

Through three quarters, the Dolphins had a 17-3 lead at Cincinnati, but gave up both a fumble and interception return for a touchdown. Tough to win that way.

Key Injuries: DE William Hayes (knee), CB Bobby McCain (knee).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 11 RECORD: 2-3

Not only did they lose to Minnesota, but lost starting running back Jay Ajayi to a torn ACL. Can Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement fill the void?

Key Injuries: WR Mike Wallace (leg), RB Jay Ajayi (knee).

HOUSTON TEXANS

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 24 RECORD: 2-3

The Texans had to grind out an overtime win against Dallas, but they needed it, and while they had trouble getting into the end zone, their defence is still legit.

Key Injuries: CB Aaron Colvin (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 25 RECORD: 2-2-1

It might be unusual to sing the praises of a quarterback when a team wins 12-9 in overtime, but Baker Mayfield is giving the Browns hope. He threw for 342 yards against the Ravens and having a bona fide quarterback makes all the difference.

Key Injuries: None.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 21 RECORD: 2-2

Coming out of their bye week, the Bucs turn to Jameis Winston at quarterback. When Winston appeared in relief at Chicago, he completed 16 of 20 passes, and still found a way to throw two interceptions.

Key Injuries: S Chris Conte (knee), TE O.J. Howard (knee).

DETROIT LIONS

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 23 RECORD: 2-3

Perhaps the Lions should be higher after a win over Green Bay, but it also seems that they were heavily dependent on the other team’s kicker falling flat.

Key Injuries: G T.J. Lang (concussion).

ATLANTA FALCONS

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 22 RECORD: 1-4

The Falcons are finding out how quickly the season can get away. They still have lots of talent – but injuries, especially on the defensive side of the ball, have been too much to overcome and by the time they do, it could be too late.

Key Injuries: LG Andy Levitre (triceps), SS Keanu Neal (knee), LB Deion Jones (foot), FS Ricardo Allen (Achilles), DT Grady Jarrett (ankle).

DENVER BRONCOS

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 17 RECORD: 2-3

Getting whupped by the Jets is a quick way to keep a team humble. They couldn’t defend big plays down the field, and got run over in the ground game. Otherwise, everything was fine.

Key Injuries: T Jared Veldheer (concussion).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 22 RECORD: 2-3

Gave the Rams a scare, the best game an opponent has put up against the top-ranked team this season, so the Seahawks have some reason to be optimistic, but they need more than moral victories too.

Key Injuries: WR Doug Baldwin (knee), OLB K.J. Wright (knee), FS Earl Thomas (leg), TE Will Dissly (knee).

DALLAS COWBOYS

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 19 RECORD: 2-3

The Cowboys offence isn’t good and not made any better when head coach Jason Garrett is going ultra-conservative with play-calling decisions late in a tie game.

Key Injuries: C Travis Frederick (neurological), OLB Sean Lee (hamstring).

NEW YORK JETS

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 28 RECORD: 2-3

Rookie QB Sam Darnold made the most of his 10 completions, throwing three touchdown passes against the Broncos, but the Jets just ran roughshod over Denver, with Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell running for 318 yards on 35 carries.

Key Injuries: FS Marcus Maye (foot), CB Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps).

BUFFALO BILLS

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 31 RECORD: 2-3

The Bills may have to win ugly, but they did, with QB Josh Allen passing for 82 yards as the team scored a whopping 13 points against Tennessee.

Key Injuries: None.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 26 RECORD: 1-4

Couldn’t muster much of an attack at the Chargers, so instead of building on their first win, the Raiders fell flat.

Key Injuries: T Donald Penn (leg).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 27 RECORD: 1-4

An injury-ravaged Colts team was obviously overmatched at New England, but they were still competitive enough under the circumstances.

Key Injuries: TE Jack Doyle (hip), RT Joe Haeg (ankle), DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf), RB Marlon Mack (hamstring), WR T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring).

NEW YORK GIANTS

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 29 RECORD: 1-4

Gave the Panthers all they could handle, losing on a 63-yard field goal at the gun, the kind of disappointing result that makes a team look worse than their actual performance.

Key Injuries: C Jon Halapio (leg), TE Evan Engram (knee), OLB Olivier Vernon (ankle).

ARIZONA CARDINALS

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 32 RECORD: 1-4

A 10-point win at San Francisco is surely enough to get the Cardinals out of the basement. There is still lots of work to be done, but take the win and move on up.

Key Injuries: RT Andre Smith (elbow).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

THIS WEEK: 32 LAST WEEK: 30 RECORD: 1-4

Not a stellar performance at home against Arizona, and losing RB Matt Breid lands the Niners a to injury lands them in the basement .

Key Injuries: RB Jerick McKinnon (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf), S Adrian Colbert (knee), RB Matt Breida (ankle).

