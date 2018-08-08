Rams 'in the same zip code' in Donald talks

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead offered some optimism on Wednesday that All-Pro Aaron Donald could end his holdout in the near future.

“We’re in the same zip code, area code, ballpark,” Snead said, per the Los Angeles Times. He then clarified his statement, adding “Zip code usually means you’re close, but we still haven’t agreed.”

Donald missed Tuesday's deadline to report to training camp in order to accrue a season toward unrestricted free agency and will now only be a restricted free agent next summer. Snead, however, downplayed the significance of that deadline since the team is hoping to reach a long-term extension with their star defensive tackle.

"Nothing’s changed since we started this process," Snead said. The goal is like, hey, come up with a win-win solution for the reigning defensive MVP and the Los Angeles Rams, and that’s a long-term contract for Aaron Donald."

Snead said there was an offer on the table. Rams never considered Aug 7 date significant to getting deal done. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 8, 2018

Donald is scheduled to make roughly $6.9 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract, but multiple reports indicate that he is seeking a record-setting deal that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Last season, Donald had 41 combined tackles to go along with 11 sacks on his way to capturing Defensive Player of the Year honours.

The Rams will open the preseason Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.