The Los Angeles Rams open on top of the TSN.ca NFL Power Rankings, ahead of the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

After last year’s breakthrough season, the Rams added wide receiver Brandin Cooks to bolster an offence led by Todd Gurley and Jared Goff. They also brought in Ndamukong Suh to pair alongside Aaron Donald on the league’s most fearsome defensive front. Add in veteran corners Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and the Rams are built to win now.

Key Injuries: None.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

Perennial contenders as long as Tom Brady is still around, the Patriots don’t appear to be as dangerous in the passing game, especially with Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games, but Brady will make do and the running game should be improved with first-round pick Sony Michel in the fold.

Key Injuries: WR Julian Edelman (suspension).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

After going 13-3 last season, the Vikings upgraded (at least theoretically) at quarterback with the acquisition of Kirk Cousins, and they’ll get running back Dalvin Cook back after his rookie season was cut short by injury. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson adds some heft to a strong front four and the Vikings secondary is loaded with playmakers that were first-round picks including Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Harrison Smith and, this year’s pick, Mike Hughes.

Key Injuries: None.

DeShaun Watson flashed brilliance in his rookie season before getting hurt.

HOUSTON TEXANS

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

It’s true, the Texans won just four games last season, but give them a healthy Deshaun Watson for a full season and see where it lands them. A healthy J.J. Watt could help, too, and if the pass rush is better, it could set up more big plays for new free safety Tyrann Mathieu. A lot needs to go right in order to justify this ranking but, when healthy, the Texans should be dangerous.

Key Injuries: None.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

The Steelers won 13 games last season and look formidable once again, but they would appear to be more formidable with Le’Veon Bell in the fold. Presumably, he will sign a new deal soon, but the Steelers’ passing game is improving too, as they not only have the best receiver in the game, Antonio Brown, but Juju Smith-Schuster is coming off a fine rookie year and second-round pick James Washington can make plays too.

Key Injuries: RB Le’Veon Bell (unsigned).

L.A. CHARGERS

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

Luck has not been on the Chargers’ side in the offseason, at least when it comes to injuries, but the season-ending injury to tight end Hunter Henry did ultimately make room for another year of Antonio Gates as a red-zone target for Philip Rivers. But nevermind the nostalgia, Rivers has a deep receiving corps led by Keenan Allen and running back Melvin Gordon can get the job done. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram lead a potent pass rush, so it’s reasonable to think that these Chargers can make some noise in an AFC West that appears to be up for grabs.

Key Injuries: TE Hunter Henry (knee), S Jaylen Watkins (knee), CB Jason Verrett (Achilles).

ATLANTA FALCONS

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

The offence is led by familiar faces - Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman - but first-round wideout Calvin Ridley offers some upside too. Defensively, the Falcons are strong in the secondary and that would make more of a difference if they could get more of a pass rush - looking at you, Vic Beasley, who went from 15.5 sacks in 2016 to five last season.

Key Injuries: None.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

The question for the Saints may be whether 39-year-old QB Drew Brees still has it. He threw for more than 4,300 yards last year, but it was his lowest total since 2005 and he picked up quite a few yards on passes to his running backs. If Brees is slipping, the Saints made a savvy insurance play to get Teddy Bridgewater from the Jets. Running back Alvin Kamara was a star as a rookie, and should get a bigger role this year, especially with Mark Ingram suspended to start the season.

Key Injuries: RB Mark Ingram (suspension).

CAROLINA PANTHERS

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

Carolina’s passing game could get a jolt if first-round pick D.J. Moore is ready to contribute alongside Devin Funchess and tight end Greg Olsen. Running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to handle a big load in his second season and, if the Panthers have problems on offence, they can ask quarterback Cam Newton to make plays. They’re a solid team, though the defence is always a play away from losing star linebacker Luke Kuechly, who has battled concussions.

Key Injuries: LT Matt Kalil (knee).

The return of a healthy Aaron Rodgers makes a big difference for the Packers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

A healthy Aaron Rodgers should fix a lot of what went wrong for the Packers on their way to a 7-9 record in 2017, but he’s not superhuman. The 34-year-old was still very good before getting hurt last year, but his yards per attempt and QB Rating were his second lowest in the past nine seasons.

Key Injuries: RB Aaron Jones (suspension).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

A dominant defence drives results for the Jaguars, so maybe the shortcomings of quarterback Blake Bortles aren’t a major concern. Maybe the Jags can grind it out on the ground with Leonard Fournette, and let defensive playmakers Calais Campbell, Telvin Smith, A.J. Bouye, and Jalen Ramsey make the difference.

Key Injuries: WR Marqise Lee (knee).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

It’s possible that the Seahawks are primed for a fall, but don’t sell Russell Wilson short just yet. He should have a solid running game, between Chris Carson and first-round pick Rashaad Penny, and if No. 1 target Doug Baldwin is good to go, the Seahawks should be able to put up some points. Defensively, the Legion of Boom days are gone, but getting playmaking safety Earl Thomas into the fold is a big deal. Also, Shaquem Griffin is going to start in Week One, and that’s amazing.

Key Injuries: CB Byron Maxwell (hip).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

This ranking is more a reflection of significant injuries to the Eagles more than anything. Yes, Nick Foles was outstanding to guide Philadelphia to their Super Bowl victory, but his track record is spotty, making it a little more difficult to put big expectations on him this season. On the other hand, once Carson Wentz is ready to return, the Eagles should be one of the league’s top teams.

Key Injuries: QB Carson Wentz (knee), WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), WR Mack Hollins (groin).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

The Chiefs are already a good team, but if quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready, they could take it up a notch. It’s the uncertainty that leaves Kansas City closer to the middle of the pack. Adding Sammy Watkins is a nice touch on offence, but with Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt already on board, Mahomes isn’t lacking for weapons.

Key Injuries: None.

DETROIT LIONS

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

Matt Patricia takes over as the head coach, and has veteran LeGarrette Blount and perhaps second-round pick Kerryon Johnson available to upgrade the running game, which would complement an already-potent passing attack. The bigger challenge for Patricia, who was New England’s defensive coordinator, is ensuring that the Lions are competitive enough when they don’t have the ball.

Key Injuries: None.

David Johnson is one of the league's top running backs when healthy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

Good health changes a lot and the Cardinals should be much better with a healthy David Johnson at running back and the quarterback position should be upgraded with either veteran Sam Bradford or, eventually, rookie Josh Rosen. Chandler Jones, who has 40.5 sacks over the past three seasons and led the league with 17 last year, is the playmaker on defence.

Key Injuries: None.

TENNESSEE TITANS

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

It’s time for the Titans to take a step forward but, in order to do that, they will need some young players to step up, starting with quarterback Marcus Mariota, but including wide receiver Corey Davis and running back Derrick Henry. Their defensive secondary should be a strength, after adding safety Kenny Vaccaro and former Patriots corner Malcolm Butler to a group that includes Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard, Logan Ryan, and 2017 first-rounder Adoree Jackson.

Key Injuries: S Jonathan Cyprien (knee).

WASHINGTON

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

Alex Smith takes over for the departed Kirk Cousins at quarterback, and Adrian Peterson gets another shot in the league after rookie Derrius Guice suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, so Washington has their hopes tied to a couple of thirty-somethings on offence, but there’s enough talent here to be respectable.

Key Injuries: RB Derrius Guice (knee).

DALLAS COWBOYS

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

The Cowboys still have a good offensive line and running back Ezekiel Elliott should be one of the best, but questions abound after that. Quarterback Dak Prescott took a step back in his sophomore campaign, and it’s not like he has a receiving corps that inspires confidence, particularly after the retirement of tight end Jason Witten and departure of wide receiver Dez Bryant. Like Washington, the Cowboys have enough talent to be respectable, but not enough to think they can realistically compete for a championship.

Key Injuries: None.

Hopes are much higher in San Francisco since they were gifted Jimmy Garoppolo .

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

A glamour pick for big improvement after a late-season flash from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Niners lost a little momentum when starting running back Jerick McKinnon suffered a season-ending knee injury. Nevertheless, with Jimmy G running the show, San Francisco enters the season with expectations that they can compete in the NFC West.

Key Injuries: RB Jerick McKinnon (knee).

DENVER BRONCOS

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

It’s possible that the Broncos are a bit of a sleeper team, in part because quarterback Case Keenum was unexpectedly great for Minnesota last season. Can he do it again? He certainly has some weapons, with Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas proven wideouts, to go with tight end Jake Butt, rookie wide receiver Courtland Sutton and rookie running back Royce Freeman. If some of those young players rise to the occasion, the Broncos could be much improved.

Key Injuries: T Menelik Watson (pectoral).

CHICAGO BEARS

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

Expectations are higher for the Bears, with head coach Matt Nagy guiding an offence featuring second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen are backfield threats and Chicago overhauled its passing game with the additions of wide receivers Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, second-round pick Anthony Miller and tight end Trey Burton. A late trade for defensive end Khalil Mack adds a difference-maker for the Bears’ D.

Key Injuries: None.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

The Lamar Jackson Watch will be fascinating this season, because if veteran quarterback Joe Flacco struggles, the calls will be loud for the exciting rookie to take over. Baltimore did bring in veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree, and drafted tight end Hayden Hurst in the first round, so there is potential that the offence could be better.

Key Injuries: TE Hayden Hurst (foot).

CINCINNATI BENGALS

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

It’s not the most inspiring when a mediocre team uses its first-round pick on a centre, but that’s what the Bengals did, and that might be okay, because they are expecting big things from running back Joe Mixon and hope that speed burning wide receiver John Ross can be a big-play threat. Mix those in with A.J. Green, Gio Bernard and Tyler Eifert and the makings of a decent teams are in place if quarterback Andy Dalton can get the job done.

Key Injuries: None.

NEW YORK GIANTS

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

A lot of the Giants’ improvement will depend on rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who looks like he could be a star right from the get-go. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the league’s top receivers when healthy, and second-year tight end Evan Engram is a playmaker, so veteran quarterback Eli Manning has options to keep the chains moving.

Key Injuries: None.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

Ryan Tannehill returns at quarterback, for whatever that’s worth, and the Dolphins have Kenyan Drake and veteran Frank Gore battling for touches in the backfield. Veteran slot receiver Danny Amendola could play an important role for what appears to be a mediocre offence. Defensively, they can hope that Cameron Wake and newly-acquired Robert Quinn can pressure the passer.

Key Injuries: None.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

Coming off a winless season, the Browns might not be terrible. Tyrod Taylor is an improvement at quarterback, and if he isn’t then first overall pick Baker Mayfield will get his chance to shine. Carlos Hyde can be a solid running back and Jarvis Landry is a reliable receiver. The wildcard is Josh Gordon, a star wide receiver who has appeared in five games in the past three seasons.

Key Injuries: None.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

Can Jon Gruden get the Raiders where they need to go? There is still talent here, with Derek Carr and quarterback, Marshawn Lynch at running back and Amari Cooper at wide receiver, and the offensive line should be solid, but dealing Mack to Chicago leaves the defense looking for playmakers.

Key Injuries: None.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

They won’t have their starting quarterback for the first three weeks, but the Bucs have some decent receivers for backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, including Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. The bigger question for Tampa Bay’s offence is who will run the ball? Second-round pick Ronald Jones hasn’t taken the job, so Peyton Barber appears to have the lead in the competition. The Bucs did add Jason Pierre-Paul and Vinny Curry to improve their pass rush, too.

Key Injuries: QB Jameis Winston (suspension).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

Andrew Luck is back under centre for the Colts, and that should mean good things, but it’s not easy to place expectations on Luck given that he missed all of 2017. But, if Luck is healthy and can play to previous form, then the Colts should be able to exceed this ranking.

Key Injuries: None.

NEW YORK JETS

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

There’s still a long way to go for the Jets, but there is a little optimism now that first-round pick Sam Darnold will start the season at quarterback.

Key Injuries: None.

BUFFALO BILLS

THIS WEEK: 32 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: -

A team that was 9-7 and made the playoffs last year, the Bills are going into Week One with Nathan Peterman as their starter at quarterback, a tough decision given that he threw five picks in his NFL debut last season, but first-round pick Josh Allen could probably use some time to develop before being thrust into action with a questionable receiving corps behind a shaky offensive line. If running back LeSean McCoy ends up getting suspended for an offseason incident, the Bills will be sinking fast.

Key Injuries: None.

