The Los Angeles Rams remain on top of the TSN.ca NFL Power Rankings, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is the first update since the preseason, so some of the surprise teams in the early going have vaulted up higher in the rankings. On the strength of Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Chiefs and Bucs have made big moves up.

Other big movers are the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Headed in the other direction, the big fallers are the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawns, and Houston Texans.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1 RECORD: 2-0

The Rams came into the season ranked No. 1 and they have outscored the opposition 67-13 in two wins. That’s good enough to stay on top.

Key Injuries: OLB Mark Barron (ankle).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 14 RECORD: 2-0

The big question for the Chiefs coming into the season was whether or not second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be ready. 10 touchdowns later, it looks like he’s ready to be a star.

Key Injuries: FS Eric Berry (heel).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 29 RECORD: 2-0

Who would have predicted back-to-back 400-yard passing games with four touchdowns in both for backup QB Ryan Fitzpatrick? The Bucs’ early success is more than a little surprising, but it also may force them to keep Fitzpatrick in the starter’s role.

Key Injuries: QB Jameis Winston (suspension).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 11 RECORD: 2-0

Only looked okay in a Week One win over the Giants, but were much more impressive in Week Two, with Blake Bortles having one of the best games of his career in a decisive 31-20 win against the Patriots.

Key Injuries: WR Marqise Lee (knee), LT Cam Robinson (knee).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 3 RECORD: 1-0-1

The kicking game cost the Vikings at Green Bay, leaving them with a tie, but it’s readily apparent through two weeks that Minnesota has a potent offence. The defence has a rep, too, but they weren’t as effective against the Packers.

Key Injuries: None.

DENVER BRONCOS

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 21 RECORD: 2-0

A couple of narrow home wins doesn’t necessarily mean everything is okay for the Broncos, but it’s a good start and the offence has received an unexpected boost from undrafted rookie RB Phillip Lindsay, who has gained 213 yards from scrimmage in his first two games.

Key Injuries: T Menelik Watson (pectoral), T Jared Veldheer (concussion).

BALTIMORE RAVENS

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 23 RECORD: 1-1

After routing the Bills in Week One, the Ravens were brought back to Earth in a Thursday night loss at Cincinnati.

Key Injuries: TE Hayden Hurst (foot), CB Jimmy Smith (suspension/Achilles).

L.A. CHARGERS

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 6 RECORD: 1-1

The Chargers have split their first two games, losing to a strong Chiefs team then beating the abysmal Bills, but the injuries continue to accumulate, making this week’s Battle of Los Angeles all the more daunting.

Key Injuries: TE Hunter Henry (knee), S Jaylen Watkins (knee), CB Jason Verrett (Achilles), DE Joey Bosa (foot), DE Corey Liuget (suspension), RT Joe Barksdale (knee).

CINCINNATI BENGALS

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 24 RECORD: 2-0

The Bengals have looked good in a pair of 34-23 wins over Indianapolis and Baltimore, respectively. The passing game is sharp, and will need to be with starting running back Joe Mixon expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Key Injuries: C Billy Price (foot), RB Joe Mixon (knee).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 13 RECORD: 1-1

Their Week One win against Atlanta wasn’t great, and they struggled in a Week Two loss at Tampa Bay, but the Eagles are getting starting quarterback Carson Wentz back in the lineup. The question is, given all of their injuries, does he have anyone to whom he can throw the ball?

Key Injuries: WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), WR Mike Wallace (leg).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 2 RECORD: 1-1

After a loss at Jacksonville, the Patriots traded to get troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon from the Browns, a move that smacks of desperation, but there is the hope that Gordon straightens out and just plays ball. If he does that, then he can be a difference maker.

Key Injuries: WR Julian Edelman (suspension), DE Trey Flowers (concussion).

WASHINGTON

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 18 RECORD: 1-1

After an impressive showing at Arizona in Week One, Washington returned home and fell flat against Indianapolis. QB Alex Smith could use one of his receivers to step up and take hold of the No. 1 role.

Key Injuries: RB Derrius Guice (knee).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 8 RECORD: 1-1

Losing a high-scoring affair in Week One against Tampa Bay was troubling, and a three-point home win against Cleveland didn’t inspire much confidence.

Key Injuries: RB Mark Ingram (suspension).

CAROLINA PANTHERS

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 9 RECORD: 1-1

A less-than-thrilling win at Dallas in Week One, followed by an okay loss at Atlanta. The Panthers are still looking for some reliable options in the passing game, especially with TE Greg Olsen sidelined.

Key Injuries: LT Matt Kalil (knee), TE Greg Olsen (knee), SS Da’Norris Searcy (concussion).

GREEN BAY PACKERS

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 10 RECORD: 1-0-1

If nothing else, through two weeks, the Packers have been very fortunate. They are unbeaten with a plus-one point differential. Getting RB Aaron Jones back from suspension could add another weapon in the backfield rotation.

Key Injuries: CB Kevin King (groin).

MIAMI DOLPHINS

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 26 RECORD: 2-0

Maybe the wins over the Titans and Jets weren’t eye-popping performances, but the Dolphins aren’t going to complain about winning their first two games.

Key Injuries: None.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 5 RECORD: 0-1-1

So much drama. First it’s Le’Veon Bell’s holdout, now it’s Antonio Brown feeling unappreciated. Somewhere along the way, they need the defence to step up.

Key Injuries: RB Le’Veon Bell (unsigned).

ATLANTA FALCONS

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 7 RECORD: 1-1

The .500 record isn’t nearly as problematic as the current injured list, with the Falcons already losing a couple of starters on both sides of the ball.

Key Injuries: RB Devonta Freeman (knee), LG Andy Levitre (triceps), SS Keanu Neal (knee), MLB Deion Jones (foot).

NEW YORK JETS

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 31 RECORD: 1-1

Rookie QB Sam Darnold not only gives the Jets hope long-term, but he’s giving them a chance to be competitive right now. Even in a Week Two loss at Miami, he threw for 334 yards.

Key Injuries: FS Marcus Maye (foot).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 20 RECORD: 1-1

The Niners rebounded for a victory in Week Two, with RB Matt Breida making the difference. They have some serious tests coming up, with visits to the Chiefs and Chargers in the next two weeks.

Key Injuries: RB Jerick McKinnon (knee).

CHICAGO BEARS

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 22 RECORD: 1-1

A close loss at Green Bay in Week One followed up by a Monday night win over Seattle in Week Two. They’re still a work in progress, as second-year QB Mitch Trubisky settles into his role as an NFL starter.

Key Injuries: None.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 30 RECORD: 1-1

After a tough home loss against Cincinnati in Week One, the Colts recovered with a solid victory at Washington in Week Two.

Key Injuries: None.

DALLAS COWBOYS

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 19 RECORD: 1-1

The Cowboys did win against the Giants in Week Two, but they have scored 28 points in two games and have, predictably, had trouble moving the ball on offence.

Key Injuries: C Travis Frederick (neurological).

TENNESSEE TITANS

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 17 RECORD: 1-1

With Marcus Mariota hurt, the Titans turned to Blaine Gabbert and escaped with a win against Houston, but Gabbert’s performance – passing for 117 yards – hardly inspires confidence.

Key Injuries: S Jonathan Cyprien (knee), QB Marcus Mariota (elbow).

DETROIT LIONS

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 15 RECORD: 0-2

The Lions were embarrassed by the Jets in Week One and then lost a close one in San Francisco. A home date, against Matt Patricia’s former Patriots squad, awaits.

Key Injuries: None.

HOUSTON TEXANS

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 4 RECORD: 0-2

Two road losses to start the season isn’t the end of the world for the Texans, but it does place some urgency on getting into the win column ASAP. With the Giants coming to Houston this week, there’s no time like the present.

Key Injuries: None.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 28 RECORD: 0-2

The Raiders looked better at Denver in Week Two than they did at home against the Rams in Week One. It may just be a reflection of the opposition, but could be reason to have some optimism heading into Miami for Week Three.

Key Injuries: None.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 12 RECORD: 0-2

The Seahawks have not looked good in losing their first two games, as the offensive line isn’t giving QB Russell Wilson enough time and with Doug Baldwin hurt, he’s missing his number one weapon in the passing game.

Key Injuries: WR Doug Baldwin (knee), OLB K.J. Wright (knee).

CLEVELAND BROWNS

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 27 RECORD: 0-1-1

A tie against Pittsburgh and a close loss against Seattle is a promising start to the season. It would have been more encouraging if they were able to get Josh Gordon producing for The Land.

Key Injuries: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle), OLB Christian Kirksey (shoulder).

NEW YORK GIANTS

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 25 RECORD: 0-2

The Giants came into the season hoping that QB Eli Manning still had something left and it’s looking like that might have been an optimistic take.

Key Injuries: C Jon Halapio (leg).

ARIZONA CARDINALS

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 16 RECORD: 0-2

Given Sam Bradford’s struggles through two weeks, it can’t be long before rookie Josh Rosen gets his chance to steer the ship.

Key Injuries: None.

BUFFALO BILLS

THIS WEEK: 32 LAST WEEK: 32 RECORD: 0-2

The Bills were obliterated in Week One and a little more respectable in Week Two, but they are at Minnesota and Green Bay the next two weeks, a trip that doesn’t figure to turn around their fortunes.

Key Injuries: None.

