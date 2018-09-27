The Los Angeles Rams remain on top of the TSN.ca NFL Power Rankings, ahead of the high-octane offenses of the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans, Carolina, Washington and Miami are teams moving up into the Top 10 this week, while the L.A. Chargers, New England and San Francisco are among the teams falling in the rankings.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1 RECORD: 3-0

The Rams head into Thursday night’s test against Minnesota with QB Jared Goff throwing for 354 yards in back-to-back games.

Key Injuries: OLB Mark Barron (ankle), CB Marcus Peters (calf), QB Aqib Talib (ankle).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2 RECORD: 3-0

With an astonishing 118 points in three games, the Chiefs are outscoring their defensive shortcomings, because they have allowed 92 points (which ranks 30th in the league).

Key Injuries: FS Eric Berry (heel).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 13 RECORD: 2-1

Put up at least 40 points for the second time in three weeks but, in true Saints fashion, only one of those games resulted in victory and it required overtime to get it done.

Key Injuries: RB Mark Ingram (suspension).

BALTIMORE RAVENS

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 7 RECORD: 2-1

Baltimore turned in a solid effort against Denver for a much-needed win before embarking on three straight road games, starting with Sunday night at arch-rival Pittsburgh.

Key Injuries: TE Hayden Hurst (foot), CB Jimmy Smith (suspension/Achilles).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 3 RECORD: 2-1

It looked like the Fitzmagic had worn off after a rough first half against Pittsburgh, but the Bucs made a game of it and lost by three, with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing for more than 400 yards for the third straight game.

Key Injuries: S Chris Conte (knee).

WASHINGTON

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 12 RECORD: 2-1

It’s quite something to see Adrian Peterson drop 120 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the Packers; he scored two touchdowns, total, in 10 games last season.

Key Injuries: RB Derrius Guice (knee).

CAROLINA PANTHERS

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 14 RECORD: 2-1

The Panthers talked about getting RB Christian McCaffrey a lot more touches this season and he’s up to nearly 23 per game through the first three weeks.

Key Injuries: LT Matt Kalil (knee), TE Greg Olsen (knee), SS Da’Norris Searcy (concussion).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 10 RECORD: 2-1

A four-point home win against Indianapolis doesn’t exactly scream, “We’re back, Baby!” But the Eagles did have Carson Wentz back under centre and it looks like Alshon Jeffery will be returning at wide receiver this week.

Key Injuries: RB Jay Ajayi (back), WR Mike Wallace (leg), FS Rodney McLeod (knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 17 RECORD: 1-1-1

They didn’t make it easy, but getting on the board with their first win of the season is a good start, because they still have the talent to be very good if they can tighten up defensively.

Key Injuries: RB Le’Veon Bell (unsigned).

MIAMI DOLPHINS

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 16 RECORD: 3-0

It a soft schedule the reason that the Dolphins are 3-0? After wins against the Titans, Jets and Raiders, they should get a real test against the struggling Patriots.

Key Injuries: DE William Hayes (knee).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 5 RECORD: 1-1-1

Getting spanked at home by Buffalo was such an unexpected result, it’s hard to know what to make of the Vikings in the aftermath. Was it just a one-off, or an indication of larger problems?

Key Injuries: DE Everson Griffen (personal).

CHICAGO BEARS

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 21 RECORD: 2-1

All three of the Bears’ games have been close; close enough to go either way, but they currently sit atop the NFC North and appear to be moving in the right direction.

Key Injuries: None.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 9 RECORD: 2-1

Couldn’t score at Carolina like they did in earning two wins to start the season, the Bengals did see WR Tyler Boyd step up (6 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD) in the wake of an injury to star WR A.J. Green.

Key Injuries: C Billy Price (foot), RB Joe Mixon (knee).

DENVER BRONCOS

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 6 RECORD: 2-1

Brought back to Earth in their first road game, the Broncos are facing a big challenge Monday night when the Chiefs come to Mile High.

Key Injuries: T Menelik Watson (pectoral), T Jared Veldheer (concussion).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 4 RECORD: 2-1

After an impressive home win against New England in Week Two, the Jaguars followed up with an ugly 9-6 home loss against Tennessee. 9-6?!?!?

Key Injuries: WR Marqise Lee (knee), LT Cam Robinson (knee).

GREEN BAY PACKERS

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 15 RECORD: 1-1-1

If there is one positive to take from the Week Three loss to Washington, it is that RB Aaron Jones returned from suspension, and he offers more upside for the Packers’ running game moving forward.

Key Injuries: CB Kevin King (groin), CB Davon House (shoulder), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle), LT Bryan Bulaga (back).

TENNESSEE TITANS

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 24 RECORD: 2-1

It feels like the Titans escaped with a win at Jacksonville, and that’s enough to move up, but it doesn’t necessarily give a great indication about this team’s strength in the future. This week’s date with Philadelphia should offer some answers.

Key Injuries: S Jonathan Cyprien (knee).

L.A. CHARGERS

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 8 RECORD: 1-2

It’s no shame to not be able to keep pace with the Rams, and the Chargers have suffered losses to the two top-ranked teams, but between injuries and that record, they’re sitting rather low for their talent level.

Key Injuries: TE Hunter Henry (knee), S Jaylen Watkins (knee), CB Jason Verrett (Achilles), DE Joey Bosa (foot), DE Corey Liuget (suspension), RT Joe Barksdale (knee).

CLEVELAND BROWNS

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 29 RECORD: 1-1-1

This seems almost like heresy, but the Browns might have legitimate reason to be optimistic now that top pick Baker Mayfield has taken the reins at quarterback. He looked good, and accurate, guiding the Browns to their first win of the year.

Key Injuries: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle), OLB Christian Kirksey (shoulder).

ATLANTA FALCONS

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 18 RECORD: 1-2

Getting lit up by the Saints shows the cracks in the Falcons defence, but it should come as no surprise – missing both safeties plus a star linebacker is tough to overcome.

Key Injuries: RB Devonta Freeman (knee), LG Andy Levitre (triceps), SS Keanu Neal (knee), LB Deion Jones (foot), FS Ricardo Allen (Achilles).

DETROIT LIONS

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 25 RECORD: 1-2

Not only did the Lions get head coach Matt Patricia a comfortable win against the Patriots, his former team, they also saw rookie RB Kerryon Johnson rush for more than 100 yards, ending the team’s 70-game drought.

Key Injuries: None.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 28 RECORD: 1-2

Took care of business against the Cowboys, and handed the ball to second-year RB Chris Carson 32 times in the process.

Key Injuries: WR Doug Baldwin (knee), OLB K.J. Wright (knee).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 11 RECORD: 1-2

Is the Patriots’ reign nearing the end? It’s too soon to make those proclamations, but Tom Brady’s results through the first three weeks are certainly atypical. If they lose at home to Miami this week, then it might be time to worry.

Key Injuries: WR Julian Edelman (suspension), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), RB Rex Burkhead (neck).

NEW YORK JETS

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 19 RECORD: 1-2

Not only did the Jets lose to the Browns last Thursday, but rookie QB Sam Darnold had a game in which he looked like a rookie making his third NFL start. Growing pains, and all that.

Key Injuries: FS Marcus Maye (foot).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 22 RECORD: 1-2

A competitive loss at Philadelphia isn’t terrible, but it was the second straight game in which QB Andrew Luck was held under 180 yards passing and the running game was almost non-existent.

Key Injuries: TE Jack Doyle (hip), RT Joe Haeg (ankle).

DALLAS COWBOYS

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 23 RECORD: 1-2

Averaging fewer than 14 points per game is no way to be competitive in the NFL, so QB Dak Prescott is going to have to find some answers for the Cowboys’ passing game.

Key Injuries: C Travis Frederick (neurological), OLB Sean Lee (hamstring).

NEW YORK GIANTS

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 30 RECORD: 1-2

The G-Men put a win on the board and rookie RB Saquon Barkley is averaging nearly 118 yards from scrimmage in his first three games.

Key Injuries: C Jon Halapio (leg), TE Evan Engram (knee), OLB Olivier Vernon (ankle).

HOUSTON TEXANS

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 26 RECORD: 0-3

Three straight losses to start the season has the Texans reeling a bit, though QB Deshaun Watson has thrown for 300-plus yards in the past two, and WR Will Fuller has added a deep threat in those last two games.

Key Injuries: None.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 27 RECORD: 0-3

It hasn’t been all bad for the Raiders, but the results still aren’t there. From last week, they can take some positive from veteran WR Jordy Nelson putting up 173 receiving yards in the loss at Miami.

Key Injuries: None.

BUFFALO BILLS

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 32 RECORD: 1-2

In what may qualify as the most stunning win of the season, the 16.5-point underdog Bills, without their star running back, won by 17 at Minnesota. Can rookie QB Josh Allen guide the Bills to respectability?

Key Injuries: None.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 20 RECORD: 1-2

While the loss at Kansas City wasn’t ideal, the bigger issue for the Niners is that they lost QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. C.J. Beathard, come on down!

Key Injuries: RB Jerick McKinnon (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf), S Adrian Colbert (knee).

ARIZONA CARDINALS

THIS WEEK: 32 LAST WEEK: 31 RECORD: 0-3

After a rough start to the year, the Cardinals are turning to rookie QB Josh Rosen. The good news is that other teams turning to rookie quarterbacks this season has initially worked out pretty well.

Key Injuries: RT Andre Smith (elbow).

