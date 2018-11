Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be out for the season with a torn ACL, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Monday.

Kupp injured his knee in the fourth quarter of the Rams' 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks on a non-contact play.

In his second season with the Rams, Kupp has 40 receptions for 566 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.