The New York Rangers continued their European signing spree on Thursday, this time agreeing to terms with Finish forward Ville Meskanen.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with free agent forward Ville Meskanen.



Meskanen, 22 from 🇫🇮, skated in 48 games with Ilves in Liiga this past season, registering 24 goals and 20 assists for 44 points.



👀 him in action with 🚨🚨 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OkXPsrsu3t — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 3, 2018

The 22-year-old winger scored 24 goals and added 20 assists over 48 games with Ilves Tampere of the Finnish Elite League in 2017-18, his fourth season with the team. Meskanen was ranked third in the league in goals and tied for sixth in power-play goals.

