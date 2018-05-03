1h ago
Rangers agree to terms with F Meskanen
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Rangers continued their European signing spree on Thursday, this time agreeing to terms with Finish forward Ville Meskanen.
The 22-year-old winger scored 24 goals and added 20 assists over 48 games with Ilves Tampere of the Finnish Elite League in 2017-18, his fourth season with the team. Meskanen was ranked third in the league in goals and tied for sixth in power-play goals.
The Rangers agreed to terms with Swedish Hockey League star forward Michael Lindqvist on Wednesday.