The New York Rangers claimed winger Cody McLeod from the Nashville Predators on waivers Thursday.

The 33-year-old last dressed for the Predators on Jan. 2 and has appeared in just three games since Dec. 8.

McLeod has one goal and one assist in 23 games with the Predators this season, while racking up 73 penalty minutes.

A veteran of 713 career games, McLeod has 71 goals and 124 points over his NHL career with the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators. He also owns 1,524 penalty minutes over his career.

Placed on waivers Thursday was St. Louis Blues forward Magnus Paajarvi-Svensson. The 26-year-old Swede has two goals and four points in 44 games with the Blues this season.