New York Rangers defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk will miss two-to-four weeks after suffering a shoulder separation in Monday's loss the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 29-year-old exited Monday's game in the second period after taking a hit from J.T. Miller and was spotted exiting the arena after the loss with his arm in a sling.

Shattenkirk has one goal and eight points in 29 games with the Rangers while averaging 18:23 of ice time per game.

He joined the Rangers as a free agent in 2017 on a four-year, $26.6 million contract.

A veteran of 565 NHL games, Shattenkirk has 74 goals and 329 points in his career.