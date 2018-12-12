2h ago
Rangers D Shattenkirk out two-to-four weeks
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Rangers 3, Lightning 6
New York Rangers defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk will miss two-to-four weeks after suffering a shoulder separation in Monday's loss the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The 29-year-old exited Monday's game in the second period after taking a hit from J.T. Miller and was spotted exiting the arena after the loss with his arm in a sling.
Shattenkirk has one goal and eight points in 29 games with the Rangers while averaging 18:23 of ice time per game.
He joined the Rangers as a free agent in 2017 on a four-year, $26.6 million contract.
A veteran of 565 NHL games, Shattenkirk has 74 goals and 329 points in his career.