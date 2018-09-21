Jeff Banister is out in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers announced that they have fired Banister in the midst of his fourth season at the helm of the club. Don Wakamatsu will take over as intermin manager and will likely be a candidate for the long-term job, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

Source confirms: Don Wakamatsu will finish out season as Rangers interim manager. ... I suspect he will be a candidate for long-term managerial job. He should be. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) September 21, 2018

Banister had one year remaining on his contract at just under $1 million, Grant reports.

It's been a dismal season for the Rangers, who have been at the bottom of the American League West division for much of the season. Entering play Friday, they sit at 64-88. It's the first time the club will have missed the playoffs in back to back seasons since 2007-2008.

Grant reports that there was an ongoing issue of communication this season between staff and players. He adds that this could be the first decision in a broad remake of the organization as the Rangers try to turn things around under general manager Jon Daniels.

Banister was 325-313 as Rangers manager. He leaves as the fourth-winningest manager in Rangers' history behind Ron Washington, Bobby Valentine and Johnny Oates.

He was named Manager of the Year in 2015 as he guided the Rangers to the AL West title before eventually falling to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series. After winning 95 games in 2016, the Rangers won 78 last season.

They will be back in action when they host the Seattle Mariners Friday night at Globe Life Park.