New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider will undergo surgery to have his rib resected, the team announced on Friday.

Following the surgery he will remain sidelined indefinitely.

Kreider is sidelined indefinitely last week with a blood clot in his right arm.

The 26-year-old Kreider left a 1-0 shootout win over Washington on December 27.

This season, in 37 games, the speedy and rugged Kreider has 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points. He is in his sixth NHL season, all with the Rangers.