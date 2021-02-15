Rangers announced an internal investigation after reports over the weekend that several players from the Scottish Premiership leaders attended a house party that breached Scotland's lockdown restrictions.

The club issued a terse statement on Twitter.

“Rangers are aware of an alleged incident which is subject to an internal investigation," the statement read. "We will make no further comment.”

Glasgow-area police released a statement confirming that tickets were issued because of an illegal gathering.

“We received a report of a gathering at a property in Hayburn Lane, Glasgow, around 1:10am on Sunday, 14 February," Police Scotland told The Guardian. "Officers attended and those in attendance left. Ten people were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations.”

In late November, Rangers suspended Jordan Jones and George Edmundson for two weeks for breaching COVID-19 regulations. Following the breach, the Scottish FA handed each man a seven-match ban. Both players have since been sent out on loan.

Steven Gerrard's team currently sits atop the table on 79 points, undefeated after 29 matches, and 18 points clear of second-place Celtic.

Rangers have not won a league title since 2011 with Old Firm rivals Celtic claiming the last nine Premiership crowns.