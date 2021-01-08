Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said on Friday that he expects his team to be without the services of Scott Arfield for at least the remainder of January.

The Canada midfielder picked up an ankle injury during a Boxing Day match against Hibernian.

"It's an injury you can't really push," Gerrard said. "Scott's about to come out of a boot that he's been in since the injury. He's progressing well but in the short term Scott will be missing. He's got quite a significant injury. We are probably looking at four to five weeks."

Born in Dechmont, Scotland, Arfield plays for Canada through his Toronto-born father. The 32-year-old Arfield had made 20 league appearances for Rangers ahead of the injury, scoring four goals.

He is in his third season at Ibrox since a move from Burnley.

Rangers sits atop the Scottish Premiership table, 19 points clear of second-place Celtic.

The club returns to action on Sunday with a visit to Aberdeen.