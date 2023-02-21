Rangers' Power Ranking supremacy lasts just one week The Boston Bruins reminded everyone why they are the team to beat in the NHL with a 3-0-0 record last week and have taken back their rightful spot atop our list.

by SportLogiq

The New York Rangers’ run as the top team in our Power Rankings has come to an end after just one week.

The biggest move up our list from a Canadian team standpoint is the Toronto Maple Leafs who jump six spots into fourth following a 2-1-0 week. New addition Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari each have one point in two games since joining the Leafs. Toronto is one of only four teams to rank top five in goal differential, expected goal differential, and points percentage. They are once again an elite regular-season team and we will see if the moves made by general manager Kyle Dubas can lead to playoff success.

The Edmonton Oilers scored 13 goals in three games last week and lost them all. On the plus side, the Oilers picked up points in all three games. But they blew three-goal leads in back-to-back games against the Rangers and Avalanche.

Finding consistent goaltending continues to be a struggle for the Oilers, who otherwise can look like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Edmonton has received a quality start (positive goals saved above expected) from its goaltender in just 39 percent of its games this season. Only four teams have been worse in this area.

The Winnipeg Jets take the biggest hit of any Canadian team this week, dropping from sixth to 11th on our list. The Jets had lost two straight games before picking up a win in New York on Monday night. Connor Hellebuyck had his best game of the season in the 4-1 win, stopping 50 of 51 shots. Hellebuyck faced 30 shots from the slot, the most a goalie has faced in a game all season and stopped 29 - also a season high.

The Calgary Flames remain consistently inconsistent and decidedly average as a result. Calgary moves up one spot on our list from 14th to 13th following a 1-2-1 stretch. In addition to sitting 13th in our Power Rankings, the Flames rank 15th in goal differential and 14th in expected goal differential. Calgary may very well finish as a playoff team, but it looks like any preseason hope it could be a Cup contender is unrealistic at this point.

The Ottawa Senators move up one spot into 21st on our list following a 3-1-1 stretch with wins over the Flames, Islanders, and Blues. The Sens continue to show promise offensively, ranking ninth in expected goals, fifth in slot shots, and second in scoring chances created off the forecheck. Defensively, the Senators are still a ways away from executing at a level that will see them become a threat to make the playoffs consistently.

The Montreal Canadiens hold steady at 27th on our list. The injury-plagued Canadiens have managed a respectable 3-2-0 record in February. Jonathan Drouin has led the way offensively with a team-leading five points this month.

Lastly, the Vancouver Canucks fall two spots to 30th in our Power Rankings. The issues in Vancouver continue to be compounded by league-worst goaltending as the Canucks rank last in save percentage at .872. Thatcher Demko remains sidelined, and without stability in goal it will be a rough road to the end of the season.

With the trade deadline looming, it will be interesting to see how much of the “major surgery” president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford referred to occurs in the next couple of weeks.