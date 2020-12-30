GLASGOW, Scotland — Scottish club Rangers said Monday that its forward Alfredo Morelos was subjected to racist abuse by Celtic fans during this weekend's Old Firm derby.

A spokesman for Rangers told Britain's Press Association that the 23-year-old Colombia international was targeted by rival fans after he was sent off by referee Kevin Clancy in the closing stages of Sunday's 2-1 win over Celtic after picking up the second of two yellow cards.

"We believe Alfredo was racially abused and we would expect now that all measures will be taken to identify and deal with those responsible," the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Celtic responded with a statement saying it has "received no reports of any racial abuse but would fully investigate any should these be brought to our attention."

Morelos had gestured toward fans with his hand across his throat as he made his way up the tunnel.

Rangers said that gesture is "used commonly throughout South America to indicate quite simply that something - in this case, the match - is finished."

