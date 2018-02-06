The Texas Rangers have agreed to a deal with reliever Seung-hwan Oh pending a physical, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 35-year-old spent the last two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals recording 19 saves in 2016 and 20 saves in 2017. He also has a 7-9 record with a 2.85 ERA in 138 games and 139 innings.

Prior to joining the Cardinals, he was known as one of the greatest closers in Korean baseball as he played for the Samsung Lions of the KBO League before playing for the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball.