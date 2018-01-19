The New York Rangers were dealt some bad news on Friday as it was revealed defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk has a meniscus tear in his knee and will need to undergo surgery.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Shattenkirk has been playing with the injury the entire season. The 28-year-old is out indefinitely.

OFFICIAL: #NYR defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk has a meniscus tear in his knee and will undergo surgery. Shattenkirk will be sidelined indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Ngva9mFniS — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 19, 2018

Shattenkirk knee surgery on Monday. Torn meniscus. Has been playing through it all season. Out indefinitely. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) January 19, 2018

Shattenkirk is having an up-and-down first season in New York after signing a four-year, $26.6 million contract this summer. He has five goals and 18 assists over 46 games, but has not scored in 28 games.

The American scored 13 goals and added 43 assists over 80 games last season split with the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals.