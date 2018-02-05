The Mitchell Report: Can Smoak do it again? Will Donaldson remain long-term?

Darwin Barney has found a new home. After spending the last two-plus seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, the utilityman has signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers, the team announced Monday.

He will receive an invite to spring training.

Barney appeared in 129 games last season for the Blue Jays, hitting .232 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

Barney, 24, spent his first four full seasons with the Chicago Cubs before moving on to the Los Angeles Dodgers midway through the 2014 season.

He is a career .246 hitter and a 2012 Gold Glove winner.