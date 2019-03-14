The New York Rangers agreed to terms with Western Hockey League right winger Jake Elmer on Friday.

Elmer has 38 goals and 78 points in 66 games played this season for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, playing on a line with 2019 high-end draft prospect Dylan Cozens.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie noted Thursday the two sides were close to deal.

NYR closing in on signing 20-year-old UFA RW Jake Elmer of the @WHLHurricanes. Elmer has 38 goals and 78 points in 66 GP, playing on a line with 2019 high-end draft prospect Dylan Cozens. Elmer is that rare breed in hockey — a Dec. 31st (1998) birthdate. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 15, 2019

In other words, Elmer is as young a junior hockey free agent as you can get. Had he been born a day later, Jan. 1, 1999, he would have been draft eligible this year. He’s eligible to sign a three-year entry-level NHL contract. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 15, 2019

The 20-year-old is a native of Calgary and is playing his second season with the Hurricanes. He had 37 points in 70 games last season.