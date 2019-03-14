17h ago
Rangers, WHL free agent Elmer reach deal
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Rangers agreed to terms with Western Hockey League right winger Jake Elmer on Friday.
Elmer has 38 goals and 78 points in 66 games played this season for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, playing on a line with 2019 high-end draft prospect Dylan Cozens.
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie noted Thursday the two sides were close to deal.
The 20-year-old is a native of Calgary and is playing his second season with the Hurricanes. He had 37 points in 70 games last season.