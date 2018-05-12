Eberle on loss to Finland: These games help you, push you forward

HERNING, Denmark — Mikko Rantanen scored two goals for Finland in a 5-1 victory over Canada on Saturday at the world hockey championship.

Rantanen and Janne Pesonen scored on the power play for the Finns, who also had goals from Eeli Tolvanen and Teuvo Teravainen. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had the lone goal for Canada.

Canada entered the game with a perfect 12-for-12 record on the penalty kill, but Pesonen and Rantanen both struck with the man advantage to give Finland a two-goal lead after one period.

Canada's power play was 4-for-17 coming in but went 0-for-5 against the Finns.

Finland opened the scoring at the 8:50 mark of the first period off an own goal for Canada, when Brayden Schenn accidentally tipped the puck between the pads of goaltender Curtis McElhinney. Rantanen was given credit.

Pageau drew Canada even with his first of the tournament at 10:55 before Finland went to work with the man advantage. With Josh Bailey serving an interference penalty, Pesonen deflected a puck past McElhinney from the top of the crease at 13:48.

Rantanen then outwaited McElhinney before roofing a backhander for his second of the game at 16:35 while Anthony Beauvillier was serving a tripping penalty.

Making his fourth start in net after being rested for the final 11:48 of Canada's 5-0 win over Norway on Thursday, McElhinney made six saves on nine shots before being pulled by coach Bill Peters after Rantanen's second goal.

Darcy Kuemper was beaten twice in his 43:25 of playing time. He gave up goals 10 seconds apart in the third period to Tolvanen and Teravainen.

Sharp in the Finnish net, Harri Sateri made 30 saves. Pageau's first-period shot was the only one to beat him, after being deflected by a Finnish defender.

Making his tournament debut with Canada after the San Jose Sharks were eliminated from the NHL playoffs, Marc-Edouard Vlasic drew onto Canada's top defensive pairing with Aaron Ekblad. Thomas Chabot of the Ottawa Senators was scratched to make room for Vlasic in the lineup.

After skating with Jokerit of the KHL, the Nashville Predators of the NHL and for Finland at both the 2018 world junior and Olympic tournaments this season, 19-year-old forward Tolvanen scored in his first world championship game.

He joined the Finnish team after the Nashville Predators' elimination earlier this week.

Finland's win moved into second place in Group B, one point behind the United States. Canada sat fourth with 10 points but has played one less game than third-place Denmark.

Two games remain for the Canadians in the round-robin portion of the tournament: Monday against Latvia and Tuesday against Germany. The top four teams from each bracket will advance to Thursday's quarter-finals.