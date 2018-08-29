Raonic cruises past Simon in second round at US Open

NEW YORK — Milos Raonic cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Gilles Simon on Wednesday.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., had 17 aces to Simon's none and broke his French opponent on three of six chances.

The hard-serving Canadian improved to 5-1 against Simon, with victories in all three of their hardcourt matches.

Raonic will next face 2016 U.S. Open winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.

Wawrinka, who missed the 2017 U.S. Open, is on a nine-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows.

Raonic has beaten Wawrinka just once in five matches over his career.

Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil played second-round matches later on Wednesday.