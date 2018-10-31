Raonic comes back to down Tsonga in tight first round matchup

Canadian Milos Raonic has withdrawn for Wednesday's second round match against Roger Federer at the Paris Masters with a right elbow injury.

Milos Raonic withdraws from #RolexParisMasters with a right elbow injury - handing Roger Federer a walk-over into the third round.



Federer will face Fognini or Fucsovics on Thursday. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 31, 2018

The 27-year-old Raonic survived an epic three-set first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France (6-7, 7-6, 7-6) on Tuesday. Raonic hammered an impressive 23 aces in just his third victory since the US Open.

Raonic is currently ranked 21st in the world.