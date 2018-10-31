1h ago
Raonic withdraws vs. Federer due to injury
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian Milos Raonic has withdrawn for Wednesday's second round match against Roger Federer at the Paris Masters with a right elbow injury.
The 27-year-old Raonic survived an epic three-set first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France (6-7, 7-6, 7-6) on Tuesday. Raonic hammered an impressive 23 aces in just his third victory since the US Open.
Raonic is currently ranked 21st in the world.