Canadian Milos Raonic has withdrawn for Wednesday's second round match against Roger Federer at the Paris Masters with a right elbow injury.

The 27-year-old Raonic survived an epic three-set first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France (6-7, 7-6, 7-6) on Tuesday. Raonic hammered an impressive 23 aces in just his third victory since the US Open. 

Raonic is currently ranked 21st in the world.