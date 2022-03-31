Raphael Pelletier had two goals and an assist as the Swift Current Broncos defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-4 in WHL play Wednesday night.

Karson King added a goal and an assist for Swift Current (26-31-5-2). Carter Stebbings, Kayden Sandhra-Kang and Eric Van Impe had the others.

In other action, it was: Prince Albert Raiders 2, Brandon Wheat Kings 1; Regina Pats 3, Saskatoon Blades 2; Calgary Hitmen 3, Medicine Hat Tigers 2; and Kamloops Blazers 8, Prince George Cougars 2.

At Lethbridge, Alta., Corson Hopwo, Miquel Marques and Yegor Klavdiev scored for the Hurricanes (27-30-3-1).

Raiders 2, Wheat Kings 1

At Prince Albert, Sask., Carson Latimer scored both goals for the Raiders (25-32-4-1) in the first period while Tikhon Chaika stopped 34 shots. Charlie Elick countered for Brandon (30-25-3-2) as Ethan Kruger made 24 saves.

Pats 3, Blades 2

At Regina, Ryker Evans's goal early in the third period proved to be the winner for the Pats (24-31-3-2) Borya Valis and Logan Linklater had the others. Kyle Crnkovic and Egor Sidorov scored for Saskatoon (34-24-3-1).

Hitmen 3, Tigers 2

At Calgary, Blake Stevenson, Mason Finley and Cael Zimmerman scored first-period goals for the Hitmen (23-31-6-2). Andrew Basha and Owen MacNeil handled the scoring for Medicine Hat (11-46-3-1).

Blazers 8, Cougars 2

At Kamloops, B.C., Logan Stankoven had two goals and two assists for the Blazers (45-15-2-0), who took control of the game early with five first-period goals. Caedan Bankier added two goals while Matthew Seminoff, Fraser Minten, Drew Englot and Daylan Keufler also scored. Koehn Ziemmer had a goal and an assist for Prince George (22-36-2-1) while Riley Heidt had the other goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.