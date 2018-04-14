COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Jack Price saw his chance and he went for it.

Price scored his first career MLS goal in the second minute to help the Colorado Rapids beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday.

"I saw a gap and I just thought: 'I'm going to hit this,'" Price said. "I don't usually do that much, I usually just keep the ball. But it went in. I was very happy and it was a good start for the lads."

Price gave the Rapids (2-1-2) the lead about 80 seconds into the match, intercepting Drew Moor's attempted clearance just outside the penalty arc and sending back a knuckling right-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Clint Irwin.

"I knew I had hit it sweet," Price said. "I was hoping the 'keeper didn't really have a good view on it."

Shkelzen Gashi added a penalty kick late in the second half.

Dominique Badji drew a penalty against Liam Fraser in the 77th minute and Gashi converted it a minute later to make it 2-0.

Toronto FC (1-3-0) was not at full strength, holding out many of its starters for the upcoming first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final. Toronto will host Chivas Guadalajara on Tuesday night.