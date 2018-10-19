Miles on intensity vs. Celtics: 'It's not going to be a regular second game'

The Toronto Raptors will be without guard Delon Wright Friday night against the Boston Celtics according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

OG Anunoby will play tonight. Delon Wright won't. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 19, 2018

Wright, who missed the season-opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers with an adductor injury, was able to do more in practice Thursday but wasn't a full participant.

Head coach Nick Nurse originally called him questionable, but it appears he will now be on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, forward OG Anunoby appears to have avoided serious damage to his eye after leaving the game early in the fourth quarter and will be in the lineup Friday, Lewenberg reports. He was seen getting extra work in after practice Thursday and Nurse originally said he expected the sophomore to be fine.

Nurse also touched on the importance of Friday's early-season contest against the Celtics.

"I think everybody up and down the league is in agreement that they’re the best team in the East. Everybody keeps saying that, and they’re picked to go to the Finals... We hope we’re in that race with ‘em. So it has a little bit more importance."

The Raptors picked up an opening-night win over the Cavs behind 24 points and 13 rebounds from Kawhi Leonard and 27 from Kyle Lowry.

Following their matchup with Boston, the Raps will head to Washington for a date with the Wizards.