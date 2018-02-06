Whether or not this edition of the Toronto Raptors is the greatest in the club’s history is an argument to be had down the road. But what can be said right now is that this version of the Dinos has its best ever chance to claim the top seed in the Eastern Conference and reach their first NBA Finals in the club’s 23-year history.

How did we get here?

Well, let’s be honest - the upper half of the East is not in a great spot right now.

In third spot and five-and-a-half games behind the Raptors, are the defending conference and NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Respectfully, they are a hot mess and now Kevin Love is out for six weeks. How bad are things for the Cavs? Well…

Asked one of the #Cavs how much DeAndre Jordan could help right now and he said “Montell Jordan could help us right now.” — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 6, 2018

When asked how much DeAndre Jordan could help the team right now, one member of the club told the AP’s Tom Withers that “Montell Jordan could help us right now.” That’s not good.

Tied with the Cavs are the Washington Wizards, who are currently without the services of All-Star point guard John Wall for up to eight weeks after a knee procedure. That’s not good, either, but what’s worse is that it seems as if their other All-Star - Wall’s backcourt mate, Bradley Beal - likes it better that way.

“It’s fun basketball,” Beal said of life without Wall (though he’s since walked that back). “Everybody gets a touch, everybody gets shots. It makes life easier. It keeps the locker room close, it keeps the camaraderie going. At the same time, that’s the type of team we need to be in order for us to be successful.”

Okay, that’s not ideal, either.

Barring an epic collapse, the Eastern crown could very well come down to the Raptors and the one team they’re chasing, the Boston Celtics, who just happen to be Tuesday night’s visitors at the Air Canada Centre.

You can catch the Celtics vs. the Raptors LIVE at 7:30pm et/4:30 pm pt on TSN1, TSN4 and on TSN GO.

Heading into that game, the Celtics have a two-game lead on the Raptors with the Raptors have two games in hand. They met once before this season, on November 12, with the Atlantic Division-leading Celtics coming away as 95-94 victors. The two teams meet twice more in five days in the final week of the season.

But before that point, each team enters the remainder of the season in similar shape. Neither team is carrying any serious injuries (aside from Gordon Hayward, of course, but the Celtics have played the entire season without him and, despite his seemingly fast progress, are unlikely to get him back). Marcus Morris (tailbone) is a game-time decision in Toronto and Kyrie Irving (quad) is a go for the Celtics, while C.J. Miles (knee) returned for the Raptors' last time out on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

From a competitive standpoint, each team’s remaining schedule is relatively similar when it comes to degree of difficulty. The Raptors have the 17th most difficult remaining schedule, while the Celtics’ remaining sked is the 13th most difficult. Sixteen of the Celtics’ remaining 28 games are on the road, while the Raps are at home for 16 of the 30 games that they have left.

Neither team is expected to do anything drastic ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. The Celtics signed Greg Monroe last week - he has yet to join the team - following his buyout from the Phoenix Suns. There is some talk that they’re interested in Tyreke Evans of the Memphis Grizzlies, but to facilitate that move, the team would like to send Marcus Smart somewhere for a first-round pick, something that could be easier said than done. As for the Raptors, who (likely) don’t own a first-round pick until 2019, a shooter off the bench would be of interest, but everything depends on price.

For both teams, capturing that top seed obviously means home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs, but there’s something else at stake – finishing atop the conference, in all likelihood, means avoiding the Cavs until the conference finals. Yes, things don’t look good for them right now, but Playoffs LeBron is a different beast and capable of willing that team forward by himself. It’s best not to take any chances early on and putting off that matchup for as long as possible greatly behooves both the Raptors and Celtics.

So tonight, the Raptors and Celtics move to the starting blocks for the final sprint of the regular season. A win tonight for either team means one step closer to the finish line and the chance to leave the other in the dust. On your marks, gentlemen.