The Toronto Raptors have exercised OG Anunoby's third-year option and Pascal Siakam's fourth-year option, the team announced today.

Anunoby, 21, is aveaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in five contests this season. The small forward was drafted 23rd overall by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft. He made 62 starts for the team last season, posting an average of 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Siakam, a power forward, is averaging 10.9 points and seven rebounds per contest in eight games this season. The 24-year-old joined the Raptors as a first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has made 50 starts over three seasons with the team, including 38 as a rookie.

The Raptors had until Wednesday to exercise the options.