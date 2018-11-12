Ibaka likely to draw Davis assignment first, Siakam could also factor in

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week.

The third-year player from Cameroon averaged a team-high 20 points last week and also pulled down 4.3 rebounds per game, shot .724 from the field and .983 at the free-throw line as the Raptors won all three of their games to improve to 12-1 on the season..

Siakam began the week by contributing 16 points and seven rebounds Nov. 5 at Utah as the Raptors won 124-111 on the second night of a back-to-back.

He followed up with 21 points Wednesday at Sacramento, helping Toronto sweep a four-game Western Conference road trip for the first time in franchise history. Siakam then scored a career-high 23 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 at the free throw line in Toronto's 128-112 on Saturday against visiting New York.

Siakam is averaging a career-best 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds and shooting .634 from the field in 13 games (12 starts) this season.

He becomes the eighth player in franchise history to earn player of the week honours, joining DeMar DeRozan (10 times), Vince Carter (seven times), Chris Bosh (seven times), Kyle Lowry (four times), Mike James, Jalen Rose and Lou Williams.