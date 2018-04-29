For the third straight season, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers stand in the Toronto Raptors' way in the Eastern Conference postseason.

With their Game 7 triumph over the Indiana Pacers, the Cavs set up a second-round date with the Raptors set to get underway on Tuesday night at the Air Canada Centre.

You can catch Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors LIVE across the TSN Network on Tuesday, May 1 at 8pm et/5pm pt.

The Raps have yet to defeat the Cavs in the playoffs. In 2016, Toronto pushed the Cavs to six games in the Eastern Conference Finals, but couldn't overcome a Cleveland team that would go on to win a title. Last year, the Cavs steamrolled the Raptors in a four-game sweep with Toronto looking less than competitive throughout the series.

Simply put, LeBron James is a boogeyman for the Raptors. Since returning to the Cavs in 2014, the Raptors are 6-17 against LeBron (regular season and playoffs), including a miserable 1-10 in Cleveland (with a -13.5 average point differential), making the Raptors' home-court advantage in this upcoming series so crucial.

TSN Broadcast Schedule - Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Game 1 - Cavaliers at Raptors

Tuesday, May 1 at 8pm ET (Pre-game at 7:30pm) - TSN Network

Game 4 - Raptors at Cavaliers

Monday, May 7 at 8:30pm ET - TSN Network

Game 5* - Cavaliers at Raptors

Wednesday, May 9 at TBD - TSN

Game 7* - Cavaliers at Raptors

Sunday, May 13 at TBD - TSN

Though LeBron intended to play all of Game 7 - he even told his family as much - he wasn't able to, as cramping in his leg limited his minutes in the fourth quarter. James has been nothing short of a workhorse these playoffs, playing in 288 minutes - the most in the NBA. The Raptors' two All-Stars, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have clocked in at 218 minutes (21st in the NBA) and 217 minutes (22nd-most), respectively.

LeBron's importance to the Cavs is obvious, especially when it comes to secondary scoring or, more accurately, a lack thereof. Only James and Kevin Love averaged double-figures in scoring in the first round, the fewest of any of the 16 teams in the postseason. The Raptors had four (DeRozan, Lowry, Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka). Nobody on the Cavs outside of LeBron scored 20 or more points.

The Cavs' bench was also a problem in the first round, ranked dead last in net rating at -13.4. The Raptors' bench was a disappointing 10th among the 16 teams (-2.6 net rating), but that was mostly without Fred VanVleet. In the point guard's return in Game 6 against the Washington Wizards, the Toronto bench was +35.0.

In last season's demolition of the Raptors in four games, the Cavs outscored Toronto by a whopping 102 points from beyond the arc. That is highly unlikely to happen this time around. In their season series against the Raptors, Toronto was +30 from three. Where the Cavs were +15 from three against the Pacers, the Raptors were +54 against the Wizards.

While this is a familiar matchup on paper, the Toronto Raptors have reason to believe that the 2018 edition could be very different.