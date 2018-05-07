DeMar DeRozan night is over after being ejected from Game 4 of the Toronto Raptors series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the Cavaliers up 99-72 in the third quarter, DeRozan appeared to foul Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson out of frustration as Clarkson went up for layup. For his actions on the play, DeRozan was assessed a flagrant foul-2, which results in an automatic ejection from the game.

DeRozan, who notably did not play well against the Cavaliers in Game 3 Saturday night, finishes Game 4 with 13 points in 33 minutes of action.

The Cavaliers up 3-0 in the series, will eliminate the Raptors from the playoffs with a win tonight.