Raptors fall victim to NBA’s rising COVID case count, lose Siakam and Banton to protocols Nick Nurse knows the value of being adaptable; he’s made a career of it. One of the things that the Raptors’ fourth-year head coach has always prided himself on is his flexibility and knack for rolling with the punches, regardless of who’s in his lineup and who the other team has in theirs. Given the current state of professional sports, that’s never been a more timely skill set to have.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Nick Nurse knows the value of being adaptable; he’s made a career of it.

One of the things that the Raptors’ fourth-year head coach has always prided himself on is his flexibility and knack for rolling with the punches, regardless of who’s in his lineup and who the other team has in theirs.

Coaching overseas, in the G League and even in the NBA – particularly during the championship season, with all of Kawhi Leonard’s “load management” nights – he’s had to be ready to pivot at a moment’s notice. Somebody tells Nurse who’s playing, and who he’s playing against, and it’s time to go to work.

Given the current state of professional sports, that’s never been a more timely skill set to have.

With COVID-19 case counts soaring across North America, more than 50 NBA players were in the league’s health and safety protocols entering Saturday’s slate of games. It’s a not-so-exclusive club that is seemingly growing larger by the hour, and includes some of basketball’s biggest names: Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Zach LaVine, and most recently Kevin Durant, who played 48 minutes in Brooklyn’s overtime win over Toronto on Tuesday, and Kyrie Irving, who the Nets reinstated less than 24 hours before he entered the protocol.

Miraculously, the Raptors had been dodging COVID bullets like they were in The Matrix. Their last three opponents – the Knicks, Kings and Nets – are all dealing with outbreaks, as are the next two teams on their schedule, the Magic and Bulls. Somehow, none of Toronto’s players had tested positive.

Then, roughly 60 minutes before Saturday’s game, Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton were placed in the COVID protocol. They would’ve been tested that afternoon, and if either of their tests came back positive they’ll be required to self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until they return two negative tests in the span of 24 hours.

What does this mean for the rest of the team, who practised together on Thursday and Friday? As vigilant as they’ve been and as thoroughly as they’ve followed the protocols, if somebody tested positive other positive cases are likely inevitable. They won’t practise on Sunday, and may have to limit on-court activity to game days for the foreseeable future.

“There’s a heck of a lot of testing going on right is all I can say,” Nurse said. “We’ll continue to test and hopefully it’ll just be a precautionary thing.”

These are unusual times, and there are reminders everywhere you look. In Brooklyn earlier this week, the Raptors had 30 minutes to adjust their game plan when they learned that Harden and Bruce Brown were joining five other Nets players in protocols.

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors made their first trip to Toronto since Game 5 of the 2019 Finals, 922 days ago, but only brought nine players with them. With the league’s best team wrapping up a five-game road trip, beating the Celtics in Boston on Friday night, they opted to send Steph Curry (rest), Draymond Green (hip tightness), Andrew Wiggins (knee soreness), Jordan Poole (protocols), Andre Iguodala (knee management) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot management) back to San Francisco for an extra day off and to avoid crossing the border, with case counts rising in Canada and the U.S.

With the Ontario government’s recently implemented 50 per cent capacity limit taking into effect, the Raptors defeated a Golden State team made up of rookies, journeymen and G Leaguers, 119-100, in front of a sparse home crowd.

“It feels like the whole league now is in a precarious spot,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game. “We factored in the differences in the rules [in Canada] and how that might manifest itself long-term.

“Every day you open up the internet and read about 10 or 15 players going in [to the protocols]. We are in the midst of a really rough schedule and we have guys banged up, so we made the decision to do what we did thinking this was going to protect our team going forward.”

This was not the game most people would’ve expected when they saw Warriors at Raptors on the schedule a few months ago, but credit Toronto – a team that’s been prone to playing down to its competition – for taking care of business.

Scottie Barnes was dominant on both ends, scoring 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. With 27 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists, Fred VanVleet flirted with a triple-double, but only logged 33 minutes and wasn’t needed in the fourth quarter.

OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa made their returns, and while the former was understandably rusty (seven points on 3-of-8 shooting in 28 minutes) after missing a month with his hip pointer, the latter scored 17 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

The Raptors never trailed, and the Warriors aren’t the same team without eight rotation players – including their MVP frontrunner – and 87 per cent of their league-high payroll, as it turns out.

“I think the whole game certainly had less buzz to it,” Nurse said. “You know that place would have been electric in there on a night like tonight. With a full house and one of the premier teams in the league in town it would have been totally electric, and it was OK. I mean we'll take any win any way we can get them but it was certainly lacking from a juice standpoint.”

Scouting an opponent and preparing for an upcoming game has never been more challenging. You know which team is next on your schedule. But who’s suiting up for them, and will that team even have enough players to meet the league requirements? That’s anybody’s guess these days.

The Raptors had an extra day or two to get ready for the Warriors once their game against a Bulls team decimated by COVID was postponed on Thursday. The additional scouting time came in handy too. Not only did they have to prepare a game plan focused on slowing down Curry, who wasn’t officially ruled out until late Friday night, they also had to study up on Golden State’s end-of-roster players. Under normal circumstances, those guys are very low on the opposition’s scouting report, if they factor in at all, but these are far from normal circumstances.

Most NBA teams have 16 or 17 players on their roster, including two-way contract players. In some cases, teams have been granted a hardship exception to sign additional players while others are in the protocol. None of them can be ignored because you never know when you’ll need a working knowledge of Chris Chiozza or Jeff Dowtin.

Nurse has also had to be adaptable with his own lineups. The Raptors have yet to have their full rotation available this season, and just as they’re starting to get healthy – with Anunoby and Achiuwa back, and Khem Birch expected to return as soon as Monday – they lose Siakam and Banton, with others likely to follow as the Omicron variant runs rampant throughout the league.

They don’t know when they’ll be at full strength again, but considering nobody around the association is quite sure what tomorrow will bring, that seems fitting. All they can do right now is be adaptable, and hope for the best.

“All of this brings a little level of disappointment: the [restrictions on] fans, the extra protocols, who you’re playing, who you’re not,” Nurse said. “Seems like it’s going to be like this every game for a bit. Looks like that. I’m still waiting on word if we’re going to Chicago [or next Wednesday’s scheduled game]. All the things coming up are going to look like this for a while, so you keep your level of disappointment at bay and get to work and do what we can do.”

“We’re all in a vulnerable situation, uncertain situation,” said VanVleet. “The one thing that’s constant is things will not be constant. There will be ups and downs and a lack of continuity. Here we are. We’re all in it together. There are gonna be a lot more things that come our way, obviously. Just focus on the work and our job and try to stay positive.”