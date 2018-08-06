2h ago
Raptors, forward Monroe agree to one-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Raptors and forward Greg Monroe have agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million deal according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.
According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, the Raptors have been interested in the 28-year-old since last month. He is expected to serve as the backup centre behind Jonas Valanciunas.
Lewenberg notes that the Raptors' biggest need was rim protection and while Monroe doesn't exactly adress that, Toronto is confident in their perimeter defence which could help offset the lack of protection in the paint. Lewenberg also notes that Monroe gives them an experienced and talented scorer and passer at a position of need.
In 51 games last season split between the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics, Monroe averaged 10.2 points to go along with 6.3 rebounds.
Prior to that, Monroe spent five seasons with the Detroit Pistons and two and a half seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. He fell out of favour toward the end of his tenure in Milwaukee, playing a career-low 15.3 minutes per contest for the first five games of last season before eventually being dealt to the Suns and then to the Celtics 20 games later.
For his career, Monroe averages 13.7 points per game to go along with 8.6 rebounds on 51.5 per cent shooting from the field.
He was selected No. 7 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.