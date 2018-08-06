The Toronto Raptors and forward Greg Monroe have agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million deal according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Free agent Greg Monroe has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2018

Can confirm, Greg Monroe to the Raptors on 1-year deal. TSN first reported Toronto's interest in Monroe last month. He'll serve as their backup C. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 6, 2018

According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, the Raptors have been interested in the 28-year-old since last month. He is expected to serve as the backup centre behind Jonas Valanciunas.

Lewenberg notes that the Raptors' biggest need was rim protection and while Monroe doesn't exactly adress that, Toronto is confident in their perimeter defence which could help offset the lack of protection in the paint. Lewenberg also notes that Monroe gives them an experienced and talented scorer and passer at a position of need.

The Raptors' biggest frontcourt need was rim protection. Monroe doesn't address that, but 1) they're confident their perimeter D (which could be elite) will offset it, and 2) he gives them an experienced and talented scorer/passer at a position of need. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 6, 2018

In 51 games last season split between the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics, Monroe averaged 10.2 points to go along with 6.3 rebounds.

Prior to that, Monroe spent five seasons with the Detroit Pistons and two and a half seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. He fell out of favour toward the end of his tenure in Milwaukee, playing a career-low 15.3 minutes per contest for the first five games of last season before eventually being dealt to the Suns and then to the Celtics 20 games later.

For his career, Monroe averages 13.7 points per game to go along with 8.6 rebounds on 51.5 per cent shooting from the field.

He was selected No. 7 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.