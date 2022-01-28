Windhorst on if Raptors have pieces for Simmons trade: ‘I don’t think they have what the Sixers want’

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is questionable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat due to right knee soreness.

The 27-year-old was able to participate in practice on Friday in Miami. VanVleet has missed the last two games with the injury.

The Raptors practiced in Miami today and VanVleet was able to participate, per @SmithRaps. Would indicate there's a good chance he'll make his return vs the Heat tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 28, 2022

VanVleet is averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists over 41 games this season, his sixth in Toronto.

Centre Khem Birch remains out with a nose fracture.

The Heat are set to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, but will be without point guard Kyle Lowry, who will miss a sixth straight game due to a personal matter.