Thursday’s clash between the league-leading Toronto Raptors and the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors is probably the most anticipated game of the season to date.

The Raptors and their newly acquired superstar Kawhi Leonard have been a juggernaut all season long, maybe even better than expected, and have stormed to the top of the standings with an 18-4 record.

Golden State, on the other hand, seemed to have returned to form by winning its last three contests following a stretch of dropping six of eight to improve to 15-7. The Warriors’ rough stretch was highlighted by an injury to Stephen Curry and an apparent spat between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

With Durant and Green presumably on friendly terms at the moment and the real possibility of Curry returning from his left groin strain against the Raptors, we could have one heck of a game in store at Scotiabank Arena Thursday night.

The Fractured Warriors The Warriors have been holding court over the NBA for the past few seasons, but are fractures starting to form in the Golden State? Bruce Arthur looks at whether this is the year we see the emergence of a 'Warrior Killer'.

Warriors’ All-Star Klay Thompson went as far as calling the showdown a possible NBA Finals preview.

“It’s going to be a great test for us,” Thompson said Tuesday. “And who knows? It might be a preview of June. They got something really special up there in Canada right.”

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse responded on Wednesday.

"I think Klay's being very gracious, and we thank him for that,” he said.

"I think naturally there's a little more buzz and juice around the game, right? These guys are walking around a little bit, people are telling 'em way before last night's game how big a game Thursday's is. So they're getting that. They feel it."

Nurse: 'Klay's being very gracious' saying Raps/Warriors could be Finals preview After Klay Thompson said Thursday's Raptors/Warriors game could be a possible Finals preview, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet responded to his comments.

Raptors backup point guard Fred VanVleet was also thankful for Thompson’s praise, but had an interesting take when taking about the hype going into the game.

"I'm not at that stage of my career yet where I can look down on anybody or look up to anybody,” VanVleet said after Wednesday’s practice. “I'm going out there and I'm trying to cut everybody's throat, I don't really care who it is."

You can watch the game Thursday at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on TSN4 or streaming on TSN.ca and TSN Direct.

However, if the Raptors want to prove they are the real deal against the elite of the NBA, beating a Warriors team which has had their number for the past four seasons would be a good start. Golden State has taken down Toronto in eight straight contests dating back to the 2015-16 campaign, otherwise known as the start of Golden State’s dynasty.

Let’s take a look back at some of the games between these sides over the last few years.

Nov. 17, 2015 (Oakland) – Raptors 110 – Warriors 115

Golden State won its 12th straight victory to start the season in this game, en route to a record-breaking 73-win season.

The Warriors were up 63-47 at halftime, before the Raptors fought back to tie the game at 98 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Curry and his 37 points were too much for the Raptors in the end though as Golden State escaped with a five-point win.

Dec. 5, 2015 (Toronto) – Warriors 112 – Raptors 109

Less than a month later, the two sides would meet once again with the Warriors still sporting a perfect record.

Golden State outscored Toronto by 11 points in the opening quarter, but the Raptors would make it close, eventually taking a slim 100-99 lead with 2:44 left in the fourth. Eleven seconds later, Curry nailed a 23-foot three-pointer and the Raptors wouldn’t see another lead for the rest of the game.

It was their 21st win to start the season as Curry led all scorers with 44 points. Kyle Lowry had an impressive 41 points for Toronto.

Nov. 16, 2016 (Toronto) – Warriors 127 vs. Raptors 121

NBA: Warriors 127, Raptors 121 DeMar DeRozan scored 30-plus points for the ninth time in 11 games, but the Warriors proved to be too much on a challenging back-to-back for the Raptors, as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 65 points to lead Golden State to its fifth straight win.

This one started with both teams shooting the lights out as Toronto outscored Golden State 38-34 in the opening quarter, a night after losing a close contest to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drake stares down Durant after Raptors' 3-pointer Following a DeMarre Carroll 3-pointer, Drake stares down the Warriors with Kevin Durant in his presence.

Unfortunately, a miserable second frame where the Raptors were outscored by 17 points, more or less, sealed their fate in this one.

The night will partially be remembered for the friendly animosity between Warriors star Durant and Toronto rapper Drake.

At one point during the annual “Drake Night,” the Raptors fan stared down Durant following a DeMarre Carroll three-point shot. However, Durant would get the last laugh with 30 points and nice jab during a post-game interview, saying he couldn’t “give a damn about Drake Night.”

Court Squeaks: Raptors put up a fight on challenging back-to-back Josh Lewenberg and Kayla Grey credit the Raptors for putting up a fight against the Warriors on a challenging back-to-back, and shed light on why defence will be an area Toronto will look to work on.

Dec. 28, 2016 (Oakland) – Raptors 111 vs. Warriors 121

NBA: Raptors 111, Warriors 121 DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and passed Chris Bosh to become the Raptors' all-time leading scorer, but Toronto would fall short after battling back from 25 points down as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 71 points to power the Warriors to victory.

It was the same old song and dance in this clash during the 2016 holiday season.

Golden State wasn't missing anything in the first quarter with a scorching 42 points while Toronto was cold and only put up 17.

The final three quarters played out very similar to other Raptors-Warriors games over the years as Toronto pulled within five points with about two minutes left in the game.

It was just too little, too late with the Warriors’ Big Three in Durant, Curry and Thompson each putting up 20-plus points.

Oct. 25, 2017 (Oakland) – Raptors 112 vs. Warriors 117

NBA: Raptors 112, Warriors 117 The Raptors' young guns came to play led by Pascal Siakam scoring a career-high 20 points and Jakob Poeltl logging his second straight double-double. Up five with under two minutes to play, Toronto was unable to stop Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant as the Warriors scored 11 unanswered to keep the Raptors winless in Golden State since 2004.

This one stung more than others for Raptors fans.

Toronto took their West Coast road trip very early last season and the game was playing out in similar fashion with Golden State leading by eight at halftime.

However, the Raptors kept it close in the second half and managed to grab a 112-107 lead with just 1:30 left in the game. The losing streak to the Warriors seemed primed to be snapped until Golden State’s shooters came alive.

Here’s how the dying moments played out:

1:28 - Curry makes layup – 112-109

1:05 - Lowry misses 13-foot jumper – 112-109

1:02 - Durant makes 26-foot three pointer – 112-112

0:53 – DeMar DeRozan misses 15-foot jumper – 112-122

0:32 – Curry makes 25-foot three-pointer – 115-112

0:16 – Lowry misses five-foot jumper – 115-112

0:05 – Curry makes two free throws – 117-112

The Raptors got cold at the wrong time, missing three shots in the last minute to seal their seventh straight loss to the Warriors.

"We had ourselves in a great position and we made some key mental mistakes that cost us," DeRozan said after the game. "Nothing went our way. Everything went their way in that last minute."

Curry and Durant scored 30 and 29 respectively for the Warriors while DeRozan had a team-high 24 for the Raps.

Jan. 13, 2018 (Toronto) – Warriors 127 vs. Raptors 125

NBA: Warriors 127, Raptors 125 Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry combined for 75 points and despite blowing a 27-point halftime lead, the Warriors held on late to beat the Raptors in a thriller. DeMar DeRozan had 42 points in the loss.

The last time the Raptors and Warriors squared off was probably the most interesting in their recent series.

Golden State couldn’t miss in the first 24 minutes, scoring 43 points in the first quarter and 38 in the second for an 81-54 lead at halftime.

Despite putting up 35 points in the third frame, Toronto still trailed by 19 going into the fourth quarter.

That’s when things really heated up.

At one point in the final quarter, the Raptors went on a 14-0 run to pull within two points and had it within one with just over a minute left following a short jump shot from DeRozan.

Raptors searching for answers after questionable officiating The story for the Raptors should have been their incredible comeback against the Warriors but post game, all the talk was the confusion and frustration from Toronto's end with the officials. Josh Lewenberg reports.

On the next play Jacob Poeltl was called for a controversial shooting foul on Curry, a play head coach Dwane Casey - and probably every Raptors fan in the building – viewed as a clean bock.

It didn’t turn out to hurt the Raptors as Curry missed both free throws to keep it at a one-point lead for the Warriors. Then in the dying seconds, an out-of-bounds play was overturned after the original call went against the Warriors point guard.

It’s safe to say DeRozan was not too pleased after the 127-125 defeat.

"It's frustrating," he said. "Being out there feels like you're playing five on eight. It's just what it feels like, period. Some of those calls were terrible."

Casey didn’t take any solace in the hard-fought near comeback.

Durant the difference as Warriors snuff Raptors comeback After a listless first half, the Raptors buckled down on defence and overcame a 27-point deficit but Kevin Durant's performance was enough to power the Warriors to victory, despite DeMar DeRozan's 42-point night. Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong have more.

"There are no moral victories in this league," Casey said. "I'm not happy with a moral victory but we've got to get what we had in the second half . . . and play that way for 48 minutes.

"The way we played in the first half, we gave them way too much respect."

Thursday’s game in Toronto will be an early test to see if the Raptors have truly changed.