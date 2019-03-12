Lewenberg: Ibaka needs to do a better job managing his emotions

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka has been suspended three games for a physical altercation with Marquese Chriss of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Chriss received a one-game ban.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter of the Raptors' 126-101 loss.

The league's release cited Ibaka's previous history of in-game fighting for the lengthier ban.

Ibaka was suspended last season for an altercation with James Johnson of the Miami Heat. In 2017, he was also suspended for a fight with the Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez. Both suspensions were for a single game.

Ibaka is eligible to return on March 20 for the first game of a home-and-home with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 29-year-old Ibaka misses out on games with the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.