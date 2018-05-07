1h ago
Raptors insert Miles into starting lineup
TSN.ca Staff
Facing elimination from the playoffs tonight, the Toronto Raptors have decided to change their starting lineup again.
CJ Miles started Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers instead of usual starter Jonas Valanciunas. Ahead of Game 3 on Saturday, Toronto started Fred VanVleet in place of Serge Ibaka.
Miles, one of the Raptors' better shooters, scored 13 points in the team's 105-103 loss in Game 3 and has averaged nine points overall in the series. Valanciunas had just 10 points on Saturday, after averaging 18.5 points over the first two games.