Facing elimination from the playoffs tonight, the Toronto Raptors have decided to change their starting lineup again.

CJ Miles started Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers instead of usual starter Jonas Valanciunas. Ahead of Game 3 on Saturday, Toronto started Fred VanVleet in place of Serge Ibaka.

Miles, one of the Raptors' better shooters, scored 13 points in the team's 105-103 loss in Game 3 and has averaged nine points overall in the series. Valanciunas had just 10 points on Saturday, after averaging 18.5 points over the first two games.