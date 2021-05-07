Lowry, VanVleet, three others out vs. Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Paul Watson, and centre Chris Boucher for Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kyle Lowry is out for rest while Fred VanVleet will miss the game for injury management for his hip. Anunoby will miss his fourth straight game for injury management as he continues to nurse a left calf injury. Watson will miss his 10th straight game with a knee injury. Boucher will miss his ninth-straight game with a sprained MCL he sustained in a game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 22.

Yuta Watanabe was also added to the injury report and is listed as doubtful.

The Raptors (27-40) are currently 4.0 games back of the Wizards (31-36) for 10th place in the East and the final spot in the play-in tournament.