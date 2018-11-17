Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard will rest Saturday night and is not available to play against the Chicago Bulls.

Leonard played 43 minutes in the Raptors' overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night. He has also sat out one game of each of the team's back-to-backs so far this season, as he continues to work his way back from the quad injury that saw him play in just nine games with the San Antonio Spurs last season.

Forward OG Anunoby, who suffered a right wrist injury against the Celtics, is questionable to face the Bulls tonight. Fellow forward CJ Miles is also questionable, after missing two straight games with a right adductor injury.

Norman Powell, who has a shoulder injury, will not play in tonight’s game.

The Raptors (12-4) have dropped their last three contests, but still currently sit atop of the standings of the Eastern Conference. Their game against the Bulls can be seen live on TSN starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.