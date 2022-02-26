Raptors look worse for wear coming out of all-star break There’s a reason why Nick Nurse doesn’t like to look too far ahead when making plans for his rotation. Things can change quickly in the NBA, and the Raptors’ head coach knows that better than most.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow| Archive

TORONTO – There’s a reason why Nick Nurse doesn’t like to look too far ahead when making plans for his rotation. Things can change quickly in the NBA, and the Raptors’ head coach knows that better than most.

When Pascal Siakam was getting set to make his season debut back in November, Nurse had to decide who would be coming out of the starting unit – a decision that was ultimately rendered moot once OG Anunoby suffered a hip pointer in practice soon after.

A month later, as Anunoby was nearing his return, it seemed like Nurse would be faced with a similar dilemma. Instead, a team-wide COVID outbreak knocked Siakam, followed by just about everybody else, out of the lineup.

So, when the idea of tweaking the rotation came up just before last weekend’s all-star break, Nurse admitted he was considering it, but he was also reluctant to commit. The Raptors had just faced, and struggled to contain some of the league’s most dominant traditional big men, which begged the question: was it time to break up their position-less starting five, likely sending rookie Scottie Barnes to the bench, in favour of opening games with a centre, likely Khem Birch, on the floor?

It would’ve been a tough call, if he had the chance to make it. Once again, though, the decision was made for him.

Just a few hours before tip-off, Toronto announced that Anunoby would miss Friday’s game in Charlotte with a fractured right ring finger.

“I’m disappointed for him mostly because he is an important piece for us,” Nurse said of Anunoby, who’s averaging a career-best 17.5 points in his fifth NBA season. “He’s in a growing phase, he is developing as a player, and to me the sky is the limit. There are not a whole lot of guys walking around that can do the things he can do on both sides of the ball.”

The Raptors’ forward had been dealing with pain in his shooting hand for a while, which would explain his recent slump; he hit just 37 per cent of his field goal attempts and 29 per cent of his threes in six games prior to all-star. Their hope was that some rest over the break would help it heal.

However, Anunoby was still experiencing discomfort when the team reconvened for practice in Charlotte on Wednesday and Thursday, so they sent him for imaging. An X-ray revealed the small non-displaced fracture.

Prior to the diagnosis, the plan was for Anunoby to play through the pain, with Nurse suggesting that he could use his left hand to finish around the bucket. He’s headed to see a specialist for a second opinion, in the hopes that he could still get clearance to play through it, but the most likely scenario is that he’ll be held out for at least a few weeks.

It’s not the news that the Raptors were hoping to get coming out of a break that was supposed to bring some much-needed rest and rejuvenation, and help them gear up for the stretch run.

Fred VanVleet was limited to just nine minutes in Sunday’s All-Star Game and spent his brief vacation rehabbing the nagging knee injury that cost him a couple contests earlier this month, but he admitted he’s still not feeling as well as he hoped he would be after the time off.

With Anunoby out, VanVleet at less than 100 per cent, and Siakam fighting through flu-like symptoms, the Raptors turned in an embarrassing effort in their first game back from the break, a lopsided 125-93 loss to the Hornets.

Charlotte scored 70 first-half points and led wire-to-wire, as Toronto came out flat and looked completely out of sync on both ends of the floor.

Outside of Barnes, who scored a career-high 28 points on 13-of-18 shooting, the Raptors hit just 36 per cent of their field goal attempts, with VanVleet and Siakam combining for 16 points on 6-for-25.

“We just didn’t have a lot of pop or zip or focus tonight,” Nurse said afterwards.

Birch got the start in place of Anunoby, allowing Nurse to finally get a look at that bigger first unit, but he scored one point in 18 minutes and was outplayed by Mason Plumlee. Recently acquired veteran forward Thaddeus Young, who figures to see an increased role while Anunoby is out, was quiet in his 21 minutes off the bench, as Charlotte’s reserves outscored Toronto’s 57-36, with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Montrezl Harrell combining for 43 points themselves.

Positionally, Anunoby is more replaceable than, say, VanVleet. There’s no shortage of long and versatile forwards at Nurse’s disposal. He can go big with Birch, Precious Achiuwa or Chris Boucher next to Siakam and Barnes, and the addition of Young gives them some more insurance at the position. After coming over at the trade deadline, the 33-year-old had the all-star break to get settled and learn the Raptors’ system. Given his experience and skill set, he should be able to step in, absorb some of those available minutes on the wing, and give his new team steady play on both sides of the ball.

“I think he’s going to be vitally important,” Nurse said of Young ahead of Friday’s loss. “I would think he’s going to step right into that role. We were finding some places to play him, just to get him going and ease him into it but there’s no time to ease anymore. He’s gonna have to play some big minutes, and I’m excited to see it.”

Still, Anunoby is anything but replaceable. Not only is he one of Toronto’s best and most versatile defenders, but he’s also one of only three reliable three-point shooting threats on the roster. Spacing the floor will be even more challenging, especially when VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. go to the bench. And that’s assuming VanVleet remains healthy enough to carry the substantial workload that this team needs him to carry.

The Raptors entered the break as one of the league’s hottest clubs, having won 17 of 25 games since the calendar turned to 2022 – the sixth-best record in the NBA over that time frame. That it was also their healthiest stretch of the season is hardly a coincidence.

Their five-best players – VanVleet, Siakam, Anunoby, Barnes and Trent – shared the court in 15 of those 25 games, logging 248 minutes together, the most of any five-man unit in the NBA since January 1. Toronto went 12-3 in those contests. Prior to the New Year, those five guys had only appeared in three of the first 32 games and logged 50 minutes together. The Raptors went 15-17 over that span.

While the addition of Young should give them some depth that they didn’t have earlier in the season, this is not a team that’s built to withstand the extended absence of any key contributor.

This is a crucial stretch. Friday’s loss was the first of six games in eight days, including three sets of back-to-backs. It was also the first of four consecutive contests against the three teams directly behind them in the standings. They’ll visit 10th-place Atlanta on Saturday before facing the Nets – who are two games behind them for the seventh seed – in a home-and-home series to begin next week.

With injuries mounting, the very tight East play-in race, and an upcoming schedule that does them no favours, the margin for error is small and their level of focus, effort and execution have got to be a whole lot higher than what we saw to open the unofficial second half of the season.