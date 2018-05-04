The Raptors had their best regular season ever in 2017-18, setting a franchise wins record and capturing top spot in the Eastern Conference for the first time. The Cleveland Cavaliers had their lowest regular season win total since LeBron James returned in 2014, struggling through a first-round series with the Indiana Pacers before advancing in seven games. This year was supposed to be different for the Raptors.

So far, it hasn’t been.

The Cavaliers dismantled the Raptors Thursday night at the Air Canada Centre with a 128-110 victory behind 43 points and 14 assists from LeBron James to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Raptors will now have to go into Quicken Loans Arena – where they’ve never won a playoff game – for Game 3. A comeback is not out of the question, but the Raptors have work to do.

Following Thursday’s loss, TSN.ca takes a look back at some of the most disappointing playoff losses in Raptor history.

May 1, 2018 – Raptors let one slip away

Eastern Conference Semi-Final Game 1: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112

If the Raptors aren’t able to come back in the series, this one might hurt the most.

The Raptors compiled an early 14-point lead at home as the Cavs tried to hold on for dear life. After Cleveland cut the deficit to three points at the half, the Raptors opened the third quarter on a 12-4 run and looked to be in control.

But Toronto went just 5-24 from the field in the fourth quarter – including a flurry of high-percentage looks in the final minute of regulation that failed to fall – and the Cavs forced overtime. In the extra frame, the Cavs jumped out to a six-point lead but the Raptors clawed to within a point after a three-point-play from Kyle Lowry. The Raptors forced a shot-clock violation to gain possession with 16 seconds left but Fred VanVleet was unable to hit the potential game-winning three as the final seconds ticked away.

After the game, DeMar DeRozan talked about the numerous opportunities the Raptors let slip away.

"We had many opportunities to close this game out. We couldn't buy a bucket. We got some great looks. We had a lot of shots point-blank at the rim that were in and out. Freddy [VanVleet] got two great looks. We can name countless things,” DeRozan said.

The Raptors dropped Game 1 113-112 for their seventh straight playoff loss to the Cavaliers.

May 1, 2017 – The beer game

Eastern Conference Semi-Final Game 1: Cavaliers 116, Raptors 105

The Raptors fell to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Final the season before, so hopes of breaking through this time were high. The Raptors were in Cleveland for Game 1 and quickly found themselves down, trailing by 14 points at the half.

In the third quarter with the Cavs up 16, James narrowly missed a layup on a potential three-point play and found himself near a waitress carrying beer in the courtside seats. James grabbed a bottle and pretended to take a sip, before setting it back down on the tray while teammate J.R. Smith laughed.

“I’m not much of a beer guy,” James said with a grin after the game. “If she had red wine I probably would’ve taken a sip.”

The gesture symbolized the comfort James and the Cavaliers played with in Game 1, as he finished with 35 points while Cavs cruised to a double-digit victory. They would later go on the sweep the Raptors in the series, eliminating them for the second year in a row.

April 24, 2015: “That’s why I’m here”

Eastern Conference first round Game 3: Wizards 106, Raptors 99

Before their first round series with the Washington Wizards in 2015, veteran forward Paul Pierce declared that the Raptors didn’t “have the ‘it’ that makes you feel worried,” in an interview with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan.

In Game 3 with the Raptors already trailing 2-0 in the series, Pierce went on to show the Raptors what “it” was.

Pierce scored 11 of his 18 points in a closely contested fourth quarter, including a pair of clutch three pointers in the closing minutes to lift the Wizards to victory. After Pierce’s second dagger three, which put Washington up by six points with 16 seconds to go, Pierce pointed at the floor of the Verizon Center and said “That’s why I’m here.” He then made his way into the crowd with both his arms raised as the home crowd applauded their crunch-time hero.

The shot effectively ended the Raptors’ season and they would go on to lose by 31 points in Game 4.

May 4, 2014 – So close

Eastern Conference first round Game 7: Nets 104, Raptors 103

The Raptors struggled to begin the 2013-14 season, but turned things around following the trade of Rudy Gay and went on the make the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

They found themselves in a first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, who featured a four-headed-monster of Kevin Garnett, Joe Johnson, Pierce and Deron Williams. The two teams played the first six games relatively even and pushed things to Game 7 at the Air Canada Centre.

The game went down to the wire and the Nets had the ball with eight seconds left up one point. Terrance Ross forced a huge Brooklyn turnover to give the Raptors the ball and a chance at winning the game. On the final possession, Kyle Lowry drew two Nets at the top of the three-point line and split the defence on his way to the basket. He briefly fumbled the ball but got possession back and went up for the layup. Pierce, who was guarding Patrick Patterson down low, switched off to deny Lowry on the last-second attempt and send the Raptors home.

“We said we were going to win with our defence,” Pierce told ESPN after the game. “Lowry, we knew he was going to try to get to the hole. It was a scramble for the ball, I saw him go up. I went for the block. Clean block at the end.”

May 20, 2001 – Graduation Day

Eastern Conference Semi-Final Game 7: Nets 88, Raptors 87

The Raptors were in uncharted territory. Never in the history of their franchise had they made it as far as the Eastern Conference Semis and were set for Game 7 against league MVP Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the morning of Game 7, Carter attended his graduation ceremony in North Carolina. Once the ceremony wrapped up, Carter flew to Philadelphia to rejoin the team and arrived midday.

In the dying seconds of that night’s game, Carter narrowly missed a game-winning fadeaway jumper that would have knocked off the 76ers and put the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Final.

Carter finished 6-18 from the field in Game 7 for 20 points.

Earlier this year, former teammate Charles Oakley said there was “no doubt” Carter’s decision to attend his graduation ceremony affected his play in the series decider.

Carter has maintained he has no regrets about attending.

“I was able to accomplish two of my goals: to make it deep into the playoffs was one, and to graduate,” Carter said in 2013. “So that day is something I will never forget and always cherish.”