Raptors navigating another series of COVID-related obstacles For the Toronto Raptors, these past couple of years have been a crash course on rolling with the punches and adapting on the fly during the pandemic to find joy in playing basketball. That’s exactly what they did on Monday night in front of their own fans in a dominant 124-101 win over the Sacramento Kings, Josh Lewenberg writes.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Things were just starting to feel normal again for Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse, or as close to normal as possible in these crazy times.

“The crowd, playing at home, that’s been great, but I just kinda realized this,” Nurse was saying last week. “This is the first time in ages I feel like I’m back in a rhythm. I come to practice, go to work, go home, play with the kids, put ‘em to bed and get in front of my TV and start locking in on watching games. Feels like I haven’t been in front of my own TV at home in forever.”

“It’s like there’s a comfort level for me, so I’m sure the players feel the same a little bit. There’s a rhythm that you really like and you get used to.”

That was early Tuesday afternoon, and things have changed considerably since then.

Later that day, team president Masai Ujiri tested positive for COVID-19, traced back to the gala he hosted for Giants of Africa over the weekend. The Raptors cancelled their practice last Thursday morning, and while all players and staff continue to test negative, Precious Achiuwa was deemed a close contact of a positive case and has entered health and safety protocols.

With cases rising in the NBA and around professional sports, and throughout North America, the Chicago Bulls – who have 10 players in the protocols – won’t be making their scheduled trip to Toronto for Thursday’s game, which was officially postponed on Monday. The Raptors will also be without their regular broadcast crew of Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong, who are in precautionary isolation after coming into contact with an individual outside of the organization who tested positive for the virus.

So much for normalcy. Things can change on a dime, and after everything they’ve been through over the last 21 months – from the hiatus to the restart to the relocation to last year’s mid-season outbreak – the Raptors know that better than most. Still, consider this an unfriendly reminder: the pandemic hasn’t gone anywhere.

“I think it’s kind of just reality,” Nurse said this weekend. “Wake-up call is too strong. When there’s a situation that we’ve been made aware of, then you step up and do everything you’re asked to do, and you do it together with a positivity.”

“It’s starting to feel like it used to feel last year,” said Fred VanVleet. “So we gotta be mindful of that.”

Heading into Monday, 38 different players around the NBA have missed at least one game due to the health and safety protocols, but no team has been hit harder than the Bulls. While they’re still able to meet the minimum-required eight active players, barely, the league decided to push back their next two games, at home to Detroit on Tuesday and in Toronto on Thursday. Those are the first postponements of the season, after the NBA was forced to reschedule more than 30 contests a year ago. At this rate, they won’t be the last.

The league has been reluctant to cancel games, in the same way governments have been reluctant to limit arena capacities or put other restrictions back in place, and for the same reasons – money, primarily. However, the rapidly spreading Omicron variant may soon force their hands.

Ontario reported 1,536 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a 73 per cent increase from a week ago, with Omicron cases on pace to double every three days. The daily case count could reach 10,000 by the end of the December, according to some estimates.

The Raptors are doing what they can. “Abundance of caution” has become a popular phrase around the organization. They’ve closed their practice facility to the media for the foreseeable future, limiting access to essential personnel only. Nurse’s foundation had a Christmas event planned for this week that will now have to be held virtually.

Dalano Banton began to feel sick at halftime of Monday’s game against Sacramento, and even though he returned two negative tests and the illness was considered “non-COVID related,” the team sent him home out of an “abundance of caution” and he won’t travel with the Raptors for Tuesday’s game in Brooklyn.

The entire team is fully vaccinated, including Ujiri, who has also received his booster. His event, which was held at Hotel X in downtown Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 5, followed current public health guidelines and required everyone in attendance to show proof of vaccination. Still, Ujiri and multiple guests tested positive. The lesson being, you can only control so much in a global pandemic.

Toronto Public Health issued an exposure warning to those that attended last Sunday evening’s game against Washington, advising fans to self-monitor and get tested if symptoms develop. After getting government clearance ahead of the season, the Raptors have been able to host full capacity crowds at Scotiabank Arena since opening night, but there’s a reasonable chance that could change in the near, and perhaps immediate, future.

If Monday’s game ends up being the last that fans were able to attend for a while, at least they got their money’s worth. The Raptors put on a show in their dominant 124-101 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Hip and Knee injuries continue to sideline OG Anunoby and Khem Birch, who remain out indefinitely, and Achiuwa is still in the protocol. Toronto only had 11 active players, 10 once Banton went home sick, but nine of them scored in double figures. Rookie Scottie Barnes was spectacular on both ends of the floor. Chris Boucher built off his improved play of late. The bench scored a season-high 53 points, including 14 from Malachi Flynn, who subbed in for Banton, and 12 for Yuta Watanabe, who recorded his first career double-double.

For the Raptors, these past couple of years have been a crash course on rolling with the punches and adapting on the fly. You might be able to get used to the protocols and the testing, maybe you’re even accustomed to the curveballs – the cancelled practices and postponed games – but it’s hard to imagine those things ever getting easier for professional athletes, who are creatures of habit and routine by nature.

Nurse is hopeful that his team can make the best of these unfortunate and unpredictable circumstances, while focusing on their work and finding joy in basketball.

That’s not something they were able to do successfully in 2020-21. In fairness, though, who could blame them? They spent the entire season playing their home games in Tampa, either in an empty building or in front of fans who, at best were indifferent, and at worst would boo them. Just when they were starting to turn the corner following a rough start to the campaign, an organization-wide COVID outbreak decimated the team and its coaching staff.

The league only postponed one of their games – also against Chicago, ironically – when they were unable to dress eight players. After that, they – like several other teams around the association – weren’t granted the same consideration that the Bulls are getting now. They were forced to play games without half their roster, including three of their four best players, and most of their coaches. The adversity proved too much to overcome.

With the team back in Toronto and playing in front of their own fans, at least for now, they’re hoping for better results.

“You can sit there and think about what may or may not be coming at you or what may or may not happen as far as practice times, protocols, testing,” Nurse said. “But once you get the game going, we owe it to everybody to focus in on it and enjoy it.”

“For me personally, I go to the gym and go home and I go to the gym and I go home,” said VanVleet. “Just being able to escape and play, go out there in front of fans, that’s been the best part about it. There are real life situations going on so we wanna be mindful of people who are dealing with the realness and severity of COVID and what it’s bringing them, but at the same time I think we gotta do our best to remain positive and keep pushing.”